CSR-in-Action Converges Industry Leaders to Drive Dialogue on Green Transition at the 13th SITEI Conference

CSR-in-Action Group, a leading voice in sustainability advocacy, convened top industry stakeholders, policymakers, and international experts at the 13th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference, held recently at the Ford Foundation in Lagos.

The event, themed“Extractives for Green Growth: The Strategic Role of Extractives in the Just Transition into an Inclusive Green Economy”, examined the transformative potential of extractive industries in the green economy transition, spotlighting Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities in achieving sustainable economic development through innovation and inclusivity.

Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive and Convener of SITEI, opened the proceedings by underlining CSR-in-Action’s commitment to fostering sustainable change in Nigeria’s extractive industries. “Growth can best be achieved through interdependence and adaptive innovation,” she stated. “At CSR-in-Action, we have embraced cultural humility and deep respect for all stakeholders, a necessity in the extractives sector, where host communities are significantly impacted by the just transition. This respect brings rewards not only for today but for years to come.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. ChiChi Aniagolu-Okoye, Regional Director of Ford Foundation West Africa, called for an African-centric approach to green energy. “Transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy is pivotal, and we must approach it through an African lens. Africa’s transition is not an end to extraction but a shift that maintains autonomy and enables economic control,” she stated, underscoring the continent’s need to leverage its resources for long-term growth.

In an engaging first panel titled, “Multi-Stakeholder Engagement in Policy Development for the Shift to Green Growth,” Olumide Idowu, Executive Director of International Climate Change Development Initiative Africa, led discussions with prominent figures including Dr Victoria Gbadegesin of Cambridge University, Lucy Okeke from the National Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Dele Ayanleke of the Miners Association of Nigeria, and Dr Bunmi Akinlade from the Lagos State SDG Office. The panellists explored Nigeria’s energy transition potential, with speakers underscoring how local solutions could drive cleaner, more sustainable energy initiatives.

A pivotal moment was the lightning talk by Dr Gbadegesin, who presented insights from her research on Earth Women, CSR-in-Action’s award-winning documentary that highlights the economic impact of extraction activities on women in host communities. Her findings revealed that women in these regions often suffer economically when extraction begins, leading to calls for green job creation, gender-responsive climate policies, and expanded access to renewable energy sources.

The second panel, “Innovative Financing Models for Green Extractive Projects in Africa,” moderated by Abbas Agbaje, CEO of ImpactCrest, included Foluke Micheal, CEO of Caterina D’Medici Africa; Dr Babatunde Ajayi of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency; Bankole Oloruntoba, CEO of Nigeria Climate Innovation Center; and Lookman Martins, Group Head of Access Bank’s Commercial Banking Division. The discussion showcased novel financial strategies essential for green economic initiatives and addressed the challenges of creating sustainable and profitable financing models.

The Conference’s third panel, “Resource Curse: Solutions for an African Extractive Renaissance,” brought together speakers from across Africa and North America to consider alternatives for sustainably managing natural resources. Moderated by Ms Achare Takor, Head of Intellectual Property Practice at Centurion Law Group, panellists included Georgia Mutagahywa, Corporate Communications and Country Liaison Manager; Dr Pete Hollings, NOHFC IRC Chair in Mineral Exploration at Lakehead University, Ontario; and Titus Arannilewa, Assistant General Manager, HSE & ESG at North South Power. This panel addressed how African nations might redefine their resource management approaches to ensure more equitable economic outcomes.

Dr Hollings’s Talk, “Sustainable Mining: The Canadian Experience,” resonated with many, as he addressed Canada’s strides and challenges in responsible mining. “Despite Canada’s advancements, achieving true transparency and avoiding superficial greenwashing remains challenging. Sustainable mining should involve zero-footprint goals, green technology, and renewable power sources, but we must also protect indigenous lands and cultures,” he said.

Culminating the Conference was the SITEI Green Financing Solution Competition pitch, where finalists Taiwo Adewole and Favour Onsachi presented innovative solutions to the financial hurdles of green economies. With 87% of the online votes, Taiwo Adewole emerged as the winner and was awarded ₦250,000, while Favour Onsachi received a special recognition plaque. Both finalists will also benefit from media promotion opportunities to showcase their ideas.

The 13th SITEI Conference reinforced CSR-in-Action’s dedication to fostering critical discourse and collaboration that drives sustainable advancements in Nigeria’s extractive industries, propelling Africa towards a greener, fairer economic future. The event was supported by the Ford Foundation, Access Bank, and Pistis Life and Leadership Institute, alongside key partners such as NEITI, the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Zenera Consulting, and the Miners Association of Nigeria.

CSR-in-Action continues to play a leading role in catalysing constructive dialogue and driving actionable solutions for a sustainable future in Nigeria’s extractive industries. Through the SITEI Conference, CSR-in-Action remains committed to uniting diverse voices and galvanising industry transformation that aligns with global sustainable development goals, underscoring its dedication to ensuring Africa’s extractive industries are both economically productive and environmentally responsible.

