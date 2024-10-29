Chief Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as “BABA IJEBU”, celebrates 89 years birthday on Gods wisdom, Legacy held in Lagos

L-r …Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Youngest wife of Baba ijebu, Mrs. Kofoworola Adebutu; her husband Chief Kessington Adebutu.

L-r… Chairman Medical Art Center, Prof Oladapo Ashiru and his wife Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r… Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Dame Bolatito and Businessman, Kenny Martins.

L-r …Foremost security consultant and board member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan his wife Dr. (Mrs) Ajoke Ogunsan.

L-r …Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Former Minister of Industry Dr. Nike Akande; Chairman/CEO · Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri–Erewa.

Billionaire and owner of Baba Ijebu, a renowned industrialist Chief Kensington Adebutu; received a Bibles gift from the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Abah.

Baba Ijebu’s daughter … Tope Adebutu with Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru.

L-r …Former First Lady of Governor of Lagos State Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola with former Deputy Governor Lagos state Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan.

From 3rd left … Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel and others during BABA IJEBU”, celebrating of 89 years birthday on Gods wisdom & Legacy held at harbor point Lagos 25/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

