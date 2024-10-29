29.2 C
Chief Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as “BABA IJEBU”, celebrates 89 years birthday on Gods wisdom, Legacy held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo047

L-r …Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Youngest wife of Baba ijebu, Mrs.  Kofoworola Adebutu; her husband Chief Kessington  Adebutu.

L-r… Chairman Medical Art Center, Prof Oladapo Ashiru and his wife Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r… Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro;  Dame Bolatito and Businessman, Kenny Martins.

L-r …Foremost security consultant and board member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan his wife  Dr. (Mrs) Ajoke Ogunsan.

L-r …Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Former Minister of Industry Dr. Nike Akande; Chairman/CEO · Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike DabiriErewa.

Billionaire and owner of Baba Ijebu, a renowned industrialist Chief Kensington Adebutu; received a Bibles gift from the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Abah.

Baba Ijebu’s daughter … Tope Adebutu with Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru.

L-r …Former  First Lady of  Governor of Lagos State  Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola with former  Deputy Governor Lagos state Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan.

From 3rd left Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu,  former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel and others during  BABA IJEBU”, celebrating of   89 years birthday on Gods wisdom & Legacy held at harbor point  Lagos  25/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

