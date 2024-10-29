Caverton Marine advocates safe water transport

According to The Punch,

Caverton Marine has called on marine industry stakeholders to pay utmost attention to safety on all waterways in the country to position the industry for unlimited growth.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on safety and insecurities held in Abuja recently, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Olabode Makanjuola, said the entrenchment of safety across Nigeria would offer a viable alternative in transportation for Nigerians.

The stakeholders meeting, which was organised by the National Inland Waters Authority, was chaired by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

Makanjuola unveiled his company’s vision for safe water transportation in Nigeria, saying, “Today marks a significant milestone not just for Caverton but for the future of water transportation in Nigeria. As many of you know, for years, Caverton has been a cornerstone in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector, where safety isn’t just a priority—it is the foundation of everything we do.

“Our track record speaks for itself. Through our aviation logistics operations, we have consistently demonstrated that when it comes to transporting precious cargo—whether it is personnel or equipment—there can be no compromise on safety. This unwavering commitment has made us the trusted partner for major oil and gas companies operating in some of the most challenging environments.”

According to him, through its omnibus innovation, the company plans to replicate the same dedication to safety and uncompromising commitment to excellence in the water transportation sector in Nigeria.

He explained that the firm’s vessels were equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, and crew members underwent rigorous safety training and certification.

On the standout features of the initiative, he highlighted strict maintenance schedules that exceeded industry standards, safety protocols that were continuously reviewed and updated, as well as the employment of real-time monitoring systems for all aspects of operations.

“Why water transportation? We see both the immense potential and the pressing need. Nigeria’s waterways are natural highways that have been underutilised. But more importantly, we see the need for an operator who puts safety first—always, without exception. This isn’t just about transportation—it’s about transformation.

“We are not just offering a service; we are setting a new standard for what water transportation in Nigeria should be. The same expertise that has made us a trusted name in oil and gas logistics will now serve the broader transportation needs of our nation. The future of water transportation in Nigeria is safe, reliable, and professional. That future begins with Caverton,” he added.

Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government, leading to the unveiling of 25 locally built Omnibus FRP 40-passenger ferries to enhance waterways transportation. Through a public-private partnership, it aims to advance the state’s transportation infrastructure, providing a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transport towards achieving the global sustainable development goals.

The company, one of the two subsidiaries of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, a foremost indigenous offshore logistics services provider, focusing on new areas of growth, has continued to spread its horizon beyond Lagos State.

The company said it had recently entered into partnerships on water transportation with states, including Anambra and Edo State, among others.

Taking stock recently of its operations, the group said advanced discussions were ongoing with some national governments across the continent towards increasing the company’s footprint across Africa. Some of the countries included in those conversations across operational areas like aviation, training, and water transport are the Republic of Benin, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.