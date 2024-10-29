Bright Chimezie Foundation targets 1000 households with empowerment support

A non-governmental organisation, Bright Chimezie Foundation, has commenced a community outreach to support 1000 households in Lagos.

With an objective of empowering underserved communities through education, healthcare and economic development, the foundation marked out four communities to benefit from the programme.

The communities and their dates are Araromi Tope Community, Elerangbe, Ibeju Lekki on September 18, 2024; Igboye Community, Epe on September 20, 2024; Itamarun Community, Ibeju Lekki on September 25, 2024 and Okun Mopo Community on September 27, 2024.

Speaking on Friday at Igboye Community, Dr. Bright Chimezie, the founder of the foundation and MD/CEO, Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, stated that the programme will provide support for the aged, youths and children.

Dr Chimezie said the outreach is a Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, a real estate firm, as a way of appreciating the communities in which they operate.

“This is a CSR programme whereby the company uses part of the total revenue we get for. We go to different communities. It is a way of giving back, to say thank you for doing business with us.

“Brit Properties Nigeria Limited is a multi-company in business for over 14 years. Every year, we have a certain percentage of income that we set aside for our CSR. We are trying to make sure that every month we have a CSR programme for all the states of the federation where we have our branches.

“In different communities, we give medicine to the elderly, bags to the children and give clothes and other items to the youths. We do this once or twice every year,” he said.

Chimezie noted that the empowerment programme had been ongoing for about seven years in various communities with a great impact.

On the day’s distribution, the CEO said “After medical tests, we found out that a lot of them have malaria parasites. We are giving out free malaria drugs, BP drugs for the aged who have high blood pressure, and folic acid drugs for pregnant women. For food items, we gave rice, beans and others. Educational items like school bags, books, pens were given to the children.

“We have spent over 10 million on this outreach, targeting about 1000 families at four centres.”

Chimezie urged the government to come to the aid of the remote communities and provide them with essential amenities like water, hospitals and good roads.

Residents of the community who benefited from the healthcare services including medical tests and medications, educational materials, food items amongst others expressed their excitement.

In an interview with Oke Lateef, one of the beneficiaries at Igboye Community, she thanked God and the Bright Chimezie Foundation for the support extended to her family.

Her words, “I’m happy about this programme. It was well coordinated. I collected drugs for my children. I thank God and the organiser of this programme. The Lord will reward you. We appreciate you for your support to the people of Igboye community in Epe. Your company will continue to progress.”

Another beneficiary, Sukurat Olasunmbo said the outreach is a great opportunity and has significantly helped the community.

“The drugs given will improve our health. I encourage the organiser to keep putting a smile on the faces of the aged, youths and children,” Olasunmbo said.

