6 Brigade Nigerian Army, FRSC conduct re-fresher training for Drivers of security agencies in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, has organise a refresher course for Drivers of the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safty Commission FRSC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC other Security Agencies and that of the Taraba state government.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirle Stroke in Jalingo, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, said that the diverse and challenging security challenges in the country demands that hands must be on deck to mitigate the effects of the menace.

“This calls for professionalism and responsible discharge of assigned responsibilities by all personnel.

“In this regard, the Nigerian commits a substantial amount in the training of its personnel for effective discharge of duties.

He said that the Nigerian Army Corp of Supply and Transport (ST) is saddled with the responsibility of training all Nigerian Army drivers in all aspects of operational and conventional driving in different weather conditions.

“Such training is geared towards ensuring proper handling of vehicles in order to save lives and militate against damages occasioned by lack of requisite driving skills.

“Despite the concerted efforts of the ST in drivers training, it has been observed that there is still need to regularly re-train the Brigade drivers in various aspects of driving to improve on the drivers’ competence on the wheel.

“This is against the backdrop of some road traffic accidents witnessed by the Brigade in recent times. Although this is not just peculiar to only the Brigade alone as cases of road traffic accidents abound along our roads.

“However, the Brigade is keen in ensuring maintenance of all issued or donated vehicles through all possible measures.

“This would also go a long way to save cost, lives, property, and longevity of our vehicles.

According to him, the refresher course is in line with the key into the vision of the COAS, Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja (NAM) which is, “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

He said that participants are drawn from different units within the Brigade and that he is optimistic that at the end of the course, the participants will be equipped with the requisite improved knowledge needed to handle vehicles in the Brigade.

“Vacancies for the re-training course have also been extended to other security agencies in the State.

“The training is aimed at updating the participants’ knowledge on basic driving, ethics of driving, and practical driving in all weather conditions and terrains.

“As this training kick-starts today, I plan to continuously improve in own equipment maintenance through this effort bearing in mind the harsh economic realities and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

He appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas for his support n the midst of scarce resources, adding that it has in no small measure supported this Brigade by provision of logistics within her reach including donation of vehicles to enhance own operations.

He also thanked the Federal Road Service Corp, Jalingo for accepting to render the training to own soldiers.

In his remarks, Gov. Agbu Kefas noted an increase in cases of accidents and destruction of service vehicles at the disposal of drivers in recent times.

Represented by Barrister Gebon Timothy Kataps, Secretary to the Government of the State, identified the nonchalant attitude of drivers in the handling of service vehicles leading to the damaging of government vehicles.

“This administration has bought and distributed 110 vehicles to security agencies in the state.

“It has also refurbished 89 service vehicles and returned them to the security agencies in the state.

“The motive was to enhance effective performances of security agencies in the state – he said.

He announced that through the steadfastness of the security, the hitherto insecurity had been reduced from 95 percent to a single-digit percent.

Kefas commended the gallant efforts of the security for ensuring that Tarabans slept with their all eyes closed.

Earlier, Lt Col. Jamilu Lawal, Chief Instructor said that the Brigade had drawn some participants from other sister security agencies in the state.

Lawal also said that while eight participants came from the Taraba government house four were selected from the Secretary to the Government of the State’s office.