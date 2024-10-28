Yusuf Abdullahi Ata: An achiever and his mission at Housing and Urban Devt Ministry

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

There is no doubt that Nigeria has witnessed an impressive turn around in the housing sector in the last year under the leadership of Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who is on top of his job in ensuring that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate on housing reform is met. This is evident in the reformation in the built industry with the ongoing building of Renew Hope structures in most parts of the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure affordable housing for all Nigerians. It included the flag-off for a total of 6,612 housing units across 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the launch of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme by President Bola Tinubu in February 2024. Most of the units are slated to be completed by the end of 2024. But this feat would be achieved faster if more good heads and experienced hands are brought together. This informed the decision of President Tinubu to invite the services of Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata in the housing and urban development sector with his appointment as the Minister of State in the Ministry. His rich profile and pedigree signal more contributions to ongoing reform in the housing sector.

Rt, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata was born on the 22nd of June, 1962 at Fagge Local Government of Kano State. He started his Quranic education at the age of three and later began his western education in 1968 at Fagge Primary School and upon completion in 1975, he proceeded to Kano Community Commercial College which is now called Aminu Kano Commercial College for his secondary education, wherein 1980 he obtained the General Certificate of Education (GCE ‘O’ Level). Thereafter he proceeded to Bayero University, Kano in 1984 where he obtained a B.Sc. (Hons.) Degree in Economics. He did his National Youth Service (NYSC) in 1985 in Sokoto State where he started his teaching career. His passion and quest for knowledge motivated him to undertake a Master of Development Studies in 2001 from Bayero University, Kano.

Upon completion of NYSC, he returned back to Kano and took up a full-time teaching employment with the Ministry of Education in 1985, where he taught, economics and business education in various secondary schools and rose to the rank of Inspector of Education. Later, in 1994 he transferred his service to the Kano State Housing Corporation as Principal Planning Officer and in 1997, he voluntarily retired from the civil service career.

After retirement from Civil Service, Rt. Hon. Ata used his acquired experience in the civil service to translate them into vision for the progress and development of his constituents. He first of all translated his experience of construction and real estate development acquired from Housing Corporation to develop his business enterprise where he privately engaged in construction and real estate.

His political career started with the aborted 4th Republic during General Sani Abacha in 1997 where he joined the Center Party. While in 1999 his constituents, called upon him to contest for the position of the member representing Fagge Constituency in the State House of Assembly, this bid proved successful where he became among the only 5 candidates elected into the House under the defunct All Peoples Party (APP). His pedigree in economics and financial management made him to be appointed the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

In between 2003-2007, Rt. Hon Ata was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Assembly Matters and later was appointed as Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs where he contributed immensely by establishing relationships between tiers of Government in Kano and across the country. He resigned his political appointment and continued empowering his constituents from the proceeds of his real estate and construction businesses.

Rt. Hon. Ata was re-elected into the Kano State House of Assembly in 2011 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as Chairman of the House Committee on Finance as well as a member of various other Committees (2011-2015).

A number of political parties merged to form a mega political party for 2015 election bids, this move gave birth to the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Rt. Hon. Ata was not left behind to join. This can be attributed to his passion for standing for justice, equity and commitment to the cause of common-man which he shares with President Muhammadu Buhari. This common vision and aspirations guided him to join APC since its formation to date. It is on this cause, he led the House Members of APC in 2014-15 to canvass for the then Deputy Governor, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to contest for Governorship in 2015. Rt. Hon. Ata was also the only House Member of APC who, against all odds, came out to campaign and voted for Muhammadu Buhari at the APC primary convention where he emerged as the flag bearer for 2015 Presidential election. This was despite the fact that the incumbent Gov. Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was contesting too.

Ata contested in 2015 election and got re-elected for the 3rd time into the House of Assembly, with the APC sweeping all the 40 seats. He was appointed by the ruling APC and its House caucus to be the Majority Leader. Rt. Hon. Ata stands to be a strong advocate for the independence of the legislature and he garners state and national acclaim for his innovative approaches to educational and health sector reforms; public finance management systems; public participation in governance; infrastructural, economic growth and development. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata has also served on panels of many Ad-hoc and House Standing Committees like: Committees on Judiciary, Health, Land and Physical Planning, Works, Housing and Transport, Pilgrim Welfare, etc. He has contributed immensely during debates on motions and during bill passages throughout, as a floor member and House Leader.

Haven was elected Speaker on the 3rd July, 2017 Kano State House of Assembly under the dynamic leadership of Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata has passed many bills of high impact capacity which have been assented into law. Among them are:

The Kano State Health Institution Management Board Law 2017 is a law created to establish a body to supervise Private Hospitals and Clinics. It is meant to strengthen and enhance private health facilities and to give value for money to clients; Kano Health Trust Fund Law, 2017 which is meant to improve and assess health care to civil servants, the Kano State Persons with Disability Law 2018 a Private Bill supported by the Millennium for Development (a DFID funded Project) which later led the House received an award from the Association of Kano State People Living with Disabilities. In order to enhance the speedy dispensation of justice, Rt. Honorable Abdullahi Ata that the year 2018, expedited the amendment of the Kano State Magistrate Court 1991 Law which it increased the jurisdictions of magistrate courts and their numbers in the state.

Kano State Ultramodern Hospitals, which is meant to provide quality service delivery and effective management system at Mohamadu Buhari Specialist Hospital at Giginyu and the Pediatrics Hospital at Zoo Road, 2018.The Kano State House of Assembly under the able leadership of Rt. Honorable Yusuf Abdullahi Ata has passed resolutions advising the government on policy direction and implementation. And the government under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was implementing them. This brought much cordial relationship between the two organs with consultation and facilitation on all its ramifications.

As at June 2018 (less than a year in office), the Kano State House of Assembly under the able leadership of Rt. Honorable Yusuf Abdullahi Ata had passed 10 bills into law; the highest recorded number in the history of the Kano State House of Assembly, further to this, under the dynamic leadership of Rt. Hon. Ata, the House resolved to conduct quarterly oversight on all MDAs, where all House Standing Committees report the activities of their sectors with a view to establishing the required legislative framework for transparency and accountable governance. Impressed with his good performance as a speaker, his achievements have been noticed and acknowledged both at the state and national level which earned him a series of awards.

With his verse experience in leadership, it is hoped that Hon. Ata would work hand in hand with the minister of Housing and Urban Development to make a giant stride in the housing and urban development sector in the country by tackling the huge housing deficit they met on the ground.

