VIDAZ Estate Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Still Ongoing – FCT Police

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the collapse of a building situated in Vidaz Estate, within the Sabon Lugbe extension of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu through the Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh on Sunday in Abuja

The release said that preliminary investigations reveal that the building was previously demolished by the FCT authorities due to its location in an illegally acquired area. Regrettably, the structure was further compromised by scavengers who had been tampering with the remnants for scrap metal, ultimately leading to its secondary collapse.

A total of five individuals were successfully rescued from the debris, and there were no reported fatalities.

In the light of this incident, the Police Command urges the public to respect the boundaries of demolished structures and construction sites, ensuring their safety and preventing similar occurrences in the future.