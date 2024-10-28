Tribute to Dr E.C Iwuanyanwu

CHIEF GODDY UWAZURIKE(IDE)

The man Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo was and still is the most enigmatic man I have ever known!

My knowledge of him is as follows:-

He was born an Igbo person.

He was studying engineering in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) when the Biafra War broke out.

He joined the Biafra Army Engineers stationed at Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo State, a walking distance from my village, Umunakanu.

He rose to the rank of a major.

Infact, the picture of the young major Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was positioned prominently in his country home.

He was a core family man, married his heartthrob, Eudora and continued his university education after the Biafra War

He worked with the East Central State-owned Road construction company, ECFC, after graduation.

He then did the unthinkable.

He resigned and attempted to set up a road construction company with a friend, Mr U who read civil engineering in Italy. Mr U turned him down with the words ” How can I set up a company with a Nigerian-trained engineer?’.

The young Eng Iwuanyanwu was undaunted and proceeded to set up his flagship company, Hardel and Enic. This company became so successful that Mr. U became his sub contractor.

What Eng Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu did was going to an area reserved for European companies beyond the imagination of the ordinary man in Nigeria. But people forget one thing, Eng Iwuanyanwu had served in the Biafra Army Engineers (BAE) where ingenuity was the hallmark of the officers.

I know Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a man with the lion’s heart. He was ” a never say die” man. He became a politician and as usual, bestrode the political field like the colossus he was. He was a go-getter..

When the Buhari military junta overthrew the Shagari government, Chief Iwuanyanwu became the Chief launcher of the old Imo and Anambra States. He then set up the Champion Newspapers and the Iwuanyanwu Nationwide Football Club. These two entities were money-guzzling projects but he had to stand up for the Igbo man in National affairs:

He was a philanthropist per excellence. He had a huge memory of events and people. His scholarship for people was huge and worldwide!

Then came the Ohanaeze Leadership challenge. This challenge arose from the death of Prof George Obiozor who was the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo was approached by Ndigbo to take up the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. Thus, he became the President of Ndigbo General.

As is usual with Ahaejiagamba, he infused this usual ebullient leadership style in Ohanaeze.

He led from the front. He led effectively. He was not a passive leader. He marched action with words!

His last action was to lead a delegation to negotiate the release of the detained leader of the Biafra movement Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK).

He was coming back from a meeting with MNK when his health deteriorated.

In summary, Ahaejiagamba lived and died in the service of Ndigbo.

The place of Ahaejiagamba is cemented in gold. He left solid footprints in the sands of time. He was a solid Igbo man.

The giant Iroko Tree has fallen according to the law of nature but the birds perching on it will not disperse!!!

Fare thee well, Ahaejiagamba! Fare the well man of the people. The people you built up in academics and business through your foundation will keep your flag flying. The people you mentored will immortalize you.

