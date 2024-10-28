Sanwo-Olu opens J Randle Museum for public use

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially declared the museum in the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Heritage and Culture in Onikan open for public use.

The museum, which exhibits historical, artistic and cultural artifacts of the Yoruba culture, is a key component of the Centre, which was commissioned last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appoints Mr. Qudus Onikeku as the Director of the Centre.

Speaking at an interactive session with creative stakeholders at the centre, the Governor said that the state remains the centerpiece of tourism and has the potential for music, film, arts and culture in Africa.

While embracing more participation from the private sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration will create an enabling environment for all stakeholders to thrive in the sector as a big enabler for the State’s economy, stressing more efforts to bring out creativity and signposting Lagos as Tourism, Art and Culture destination within the continent and beyond.

The Governor said it becomes expedient to quickly put the issue of inheritance at the front burner and ensure the need to pass on the baton of rich cultural heritage to the incoming generations.

“We need to bring back that inheritance and we must all ensure that we work with everyone that has access for us to bring it back, so that we can now leave a rich cultural heritage for the next generation. This museum will now be a historic site that will talk about our history and Culture, so JRandle is our own attempt at bringing back that inheritance and showcasing it to the world,” he said

Sanwo-Olu urged those who still hold on to the artifacts belonging to the museum to return them to their original spots.

He stressed the need to ensure the repatriation of Yoruba inheritance towards building the heritage and bringing the past, present and future into one location.

Sanwo-Olu who berated the rejection of speaking the local dialect in schools which according to him was the beginning of the problem stressed that the significance of the JRandle Centre is strategic to the historical connection of Nigeria.

According to him “With the evolution of colonialism in our space, some of us got a little disruption, Lagos was a strong heritage space until when Nigeria came and we had to shift and move around into the old western part of Lagos, which is from Surulere, Ikeja amongst others.

“This area is what we can call a three-arms zone, during the colony of Lagos. Down the road used to be a colonial residence of government, which is the governor’s residence, all of them are pedestrians, across is the race course, during the colonial days, where they played polo and raced, next to it is Our Saviours Church, that is the church they go to, we.also.have the lawn tennis courts. So, the JRandle here was now beginning to be for indigenous locals that is why you have Yoruba Tennis Club, first Indigenous Yoruba, this place was now like a place left for recreation for indigenous people, but the man John Randle then now built a swimming pool into this premises and had a small hub which was now for the indigenous people.

“So, having a structure like this in this area is significant to the historical narrative of Nigeria.”

He said Lagos is the capital of Tourism, Fashion and Entertainment in Africa and that propelled the strategic positioning of Entertainment and Tourism as part of the pillars of the developmental Agenda of the government.

“Lagos is uniquely different, It has a unique Keremesi and the state has been in existence before Nigeria, so it is a place that we cannot say enough. So, putting that together is like fixing a jigsaw and being able to put all that together as we are facing traffic and education, we believe this sector is equally important because it is a big enabler for our economy, we employ people, brings creativity to the fore and allow the world to come. In terms of how we have gone, we see it as a work in progress.

“We know that industry is driven by everybody, and creativity is about innovation and we know it’s going to be driven by the private sector, and we say let us let them flourish and let us create an environment for them to fly as high as they want to.”

In the last five years, Governor Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state has engaged players who have assisted in training thousands of creative minds through Ogidi Studio, Ebony Life Academy, Del-York Academy among others and has given grants to movie makers to thrive in the sector.

Going forward, the Governor said that the state will continue to be a strong enabler for the entertainment ecosystem and change the narrative and conversation around the space.

In her remarks Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka noted that the opening of the museum is an indication of the unwavering commitment of Lagos State to preserve and promote the invaluable history and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Benson-Awoyinka said that the John Randle Centre will serve as a beacon of knowledge, highlighting the profound contributions of the Yoruba ancestors and the enduring spirit of the rich culture as the center is designed to foster a deep sense of connection and pride among all who visit.

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2