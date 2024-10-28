Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R… Members of the committee Hon, Yakubu Danmaliki, Hon, Mathew Nwogu, Deputy chairman of the committee, Hon, Sabo Abdullahi and chairman of the committee on FERMA Hon, Aderemi Oseni, During the Committee on FERMA meeting with the Ministry of work to deliberate on the motion passed by the house on need to increase the budgetary allocation of the federal roads maintenance Agency [FERMA] for effective road maintenance Repair of Federal roads Across the country, Held at National Assembly in Abuja… Photo : Anayo Opara .

