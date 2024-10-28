26.2 C
Lagos
October 28, 2024
Trending now

Zipline partners Nigeria for improved healthcare delivery

N5m insurance coverage will enhance depositors’ safety nets — Senate

Heirs Insurance Group headlines international conference for women in insurance as lead…

NIA: Increase in FDI, Economic Challenges Opportunities for Insurance Sector

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held…

How post-harvest insurance can boost food security in Nigeria

Tribute to Dr E.C Iwuanyanwu

Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history

Big-game baller Vinicius has earned the Ballon d’Or

Why Bellingham – not Vini – should be Madrid’s BDO winner

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo061

L—R… Members of the committee Hon, Yakubu  Danmaliki, Hon, Mathew Nwogu, Deputy chairman of the committee, Hon, Sabo Abdullahi and chairman of the committee on FERMA  Hon, Aderemi Oseni, During the Committee on FERMA meeting with the Ministry of work to deliberate on the motion passed by the house on need to increase the budgetary allocation of the federal roads maintenance Agency [FERMA] for effective road maintenance Repair of Federal roads Across the country, Held at National Assembly in Abuja… Photo : Anayo Opara .

 

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO