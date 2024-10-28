PNC forum 2024 set to discuss the next frontier for Nigerian content implementation

UGO AMADI

In a major development, ExxonMobil has announced plans to invest $10 billion in Nigeria’s offshore oil operations. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is preparing to revive the Brass and Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects, signalling renewed momentum in the sector. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in line with its mandate through the NOGICD Act, continues to drive an unprecedented increase in the participation of Indigenous companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, This has created significant capacity development within Nigeria while also creating opportunities to export some of these companies’ competences, products, and services across Africa and beyond.

These investment prospects align with the President’s vision of an investment-friendly Nigeria, which aims to create an enabling environment for transformative projects that advance local content, encourage local knowledge transfer and increase the participation of indigenous stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. This year’s Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum will discuss these and many other critical topics. This year’s edition, themed ‘Defining The Next Frontier For Nigerian Content Implementation’, is scheduled to take place from 2 – 5 December 2024 at the Nigeria Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This year’s theme is timely and forward-thinking, reflecting the significant shifts in the oil and gas industry. The ongoing divestment of assets from International Oil Companies (IOCs) to indigenous companies highlights the effectiveness of local content policies, as more local players take ownership of key assets. The theme sets a clear vision for the future, focusing on the need to further develop the capacity of indigenous companies, address gaps within the industry, and seize emerging opportunities stemming from divestments, decarbonization, and offshore operations. It underscores the importance of expanding, deepening, and evolving local content strategies to ensure that Nigeria and its indigenous companies remain competitive while maximizing the country’s vast energy resources.

For over 13 years, NCDMB’s flagship event, the PNC Forum, has brought together industry stakeholders to discuss critical successes, issues and challenges regarding Nigerian Content development and implementation while also proposing solutions. PNC Forum, organised in partnership with dmg Nigeria events and Levmora Services, is the foremost event focused on the NOGICD Act. The event presents an opportunity for industry players to engage in critical discussions aimed at deepening the implementation of Nigerian content in the face of growing energy demand and as the country looks forward to harnessing the benefits of abundant oil and gas resources. Stakeholders will also discuss issues around overcoming investment and financing challenges for Nigerian content gaps in offshore projects and business solutions while also exploring the untapped benefits of the AfCFTA.

Additionally, the PNC Forum also provides a chance to deepen Nigerian content through impactful community engagement (CSR), highlighting the importance of collaboration and regional integration as key growth drivers.

Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director – Africa & Country Director – Nigeria, dmg Nigeria events while speaking on the announcement of this year’s theme, said, “The PNC Forum is the premier event that steers the conversation for deepening Nigerian Content across the energy sector. Nigerian Content must be at the heart of the transformations we see in the sector. At this year’s PNC, we anticipate robust conversations from industry leaders that will advance the implementation of Nigerian Content in the domestic gas utilisation space, increase in country valorisation within the manufacturing sector, and promote capacity development as the bedrock of local content – all to meet energy demand for socioeconomic development and growth..”

PNC Forum 2024 is produced by dmg Nigeria events, a subsidiary of dmg events with over 80 Conferences and Exhibitions across the world such as Adipec, and Gastech. The 13th edition of the event will unite leaders, policymakers, regulators, and professionals from across the globe in the oil, gas and energy industry to advance Nigerian content implementation throughout the industry ecosystem, as well as emerging business opportunities within the country.

For over 13 years, the PNC Forum has provided an invaluable platform for connecting, engaging, and discussing innovative strategies with government and industry leaders across the value chain.

PNC remains the premier platform to celebrate Nigerian Content achievements, explore strategies for Nigerian content development, maximise business opportunities and connect with industry players.

With over 36 hours of B2B networking featuring a Golf Tournament, the Strategic Forum, the Showcase Arena and Gala Dinners, PNC 2024 promises to foster transformative collaborations.