26.2 C
Lagos
October 28, 2024
Trending now

NMDPRA pledges to drive CNG sector growth, safety

OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week : Nigerian Govt invests over $75 m…

FG exonerates Matawalle  of all  allegations

Atiku reunites with Obasanjo ahead of 2027 Presidential Election

Sanwo-Olu opens J Randle Museum for public use

Corona College of Education donates books to Pry school library, harps on…

New Speaker Of Youth Assembly Of Nigeria Hails Matawalle’s ’S  Leadership And…

SAMUEL MADUKA ONYISHI: A trailblazer, visionary leader and philanthropist par excellence

NDDC to Pay 10,000 Youth Internship Beneficiaries from December

Unemployment: Ooni of Ife harps on community engagement, private sector initiatives  

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

New Speaker Of Youth Assembly Of Nigeria Hails Matawalle’s ’S  Leadership And Loyalty To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

by Ugo Amadi084

More accolades for the Honourable Minister of State for Defence H.E Dr Muhammed Bello Matawalle MON for his commitment and dedication to his duties and the

 

latest is the remarks of goodwill of the minister made by the newly elected National Speaker of the leading Youth’s body in Nigeria, the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Comrade Famuyibo Oluwasegun, during his acceptance speech at the national election held at Agura Hotels, Abuja weekend.

 

Comrade Oluwasegun, who hails from Ekiti State, described the Minister as a Youths role model who has demonstrated rare courage in fighting bandits and terrorists to their standstill in North West and other parts of the country and above all his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

 

The National Youth Speaker noted further that “After God Almighty who made his emergence possible, the Minister of State Defence and former Governor of Zamfara state, Dr. Bello Matawalle was a prominent factor to his new attained height.

 

“My mentor, His Excellency Dr. Matawalle extended an unalloyed hand of leadership, direction and support to me which were instrumental to making my victory a reality”, Famuyibo stated.

 

The YAN Speaker-elect thanked the YAN Board of Trustees, Convention Planning Committee and the entire YAN delegates for finding him worthy to lead the 4th Assembly of Nigerian Youths.

 

Also lending his voice, the Acting BoT Chairman of YAN, Hon. Gt. C Samuel advised the newly elected leaders of YAN to be good Ambassadors of Nigerian Youths and Nigeria at all times. He encouraged them to bring out  the best of their thinking caps while planning for a befitting inauguration of the 4th Assembly as elected.

 

Other elected new national leadership of the 4th Assembly of Youth Assembly of Nigeria,  included Umar Bala Babayaro of Kaduna state emerged the Deputy National Speaker, Sadiq Abubakar of Borno state as Majority Leader, Ezeanikwe Charles as Deputy Majority Leader, Raymond Sylvanus of Cross Rivers state as National Chief Whip, Jennifer Ornguga of Benue state as National Minority Leader and Jude Chinonso as Diaspora Ambassador.

Related posts

Transparency briefing: funds allocation and projects reviewed

NewChampion

Anambra – 85% crimes in Obosi committed by non indigenes – PG

NewChampion

Ambulance driver dies in Lagos during accident involving articulated truck

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO