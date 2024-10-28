26.2 C
Lagos
October 28, 2024
Trending now

Zipline partners Nigeria for improved healthcare delivery

N5m insurance coverage will enhance depositors’ safety nets — Senate

Heirs Insurance Group headlines international conference for women in insurance as lead…

NIA: Increase in FDI, Economic Challenges Opportunities for Insurance Sector

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held…

How post-harvest insurance can boost food security in Nigeria

Tribute to Dr E.C Iwuanyanwu

Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history

Big-game baller Vinicius has earned the Ballon d’Or

Why Bellingham – not Vini – should be Madrid’s BDO winner

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

N5m insurance coverage will enhance depositors’ safety nets — Senate

by NewChampion046

According to Daily Trust,

The Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution, Senator Mukhail Abiru (APC, Lagos East) at the weekend stated that the recent increase in deposit insurance coverage by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will enhance safety nets for depositors.

The NDIC had earlier in the year increased the deposit insurance coverage for commercial banks from N500,000 to N5 million.

This means that in the event of any bank failure, depositors with less than or equal to N5 million in their accounts as of the time of the liquidation will be immediately funded by the NDIC.

Abiru spoke in Lagos during the Stakeholders’ Retreat of the committee with NDIC with the theme, “Building Resilient Financial Systems through Effective Legislative Interventions.”

The Senator was joined with the management of NDIC led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Bello Hassan and other committee members including Senators Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Yahaya Abdullahi, Mohammed Tahiru Monguno, Issa Jibrin, among others.

According to Abiru, capturing nearly 99% of depositors which the increase in the insurance coverage represents has shown the commitment of the NDIC “to adapting to the changing economic landscape and ensuring that the interests of small depositors, in particular, are fully protected.”

The Senators also commended the NDIC for its role in resolving the issues surrounding the failed Heritage Bank, saying the process of settling depositors is never easy.

Daily Trust reports that Heritage Bank was in June 2024 liquidated and NDIC immediately move in to pay depositors of the failed bank.

The corporation has almost completed payment to the depositors.

Abiru said the dedication “to resolving this matter demonstrates the high standard of operational efficiency that we, as stakeholders, have come to expect from the NDIC.”

“Nevertheless, I urge the Corporation to ensure that maximum value is realized from the bank’s remaining assets, which will ultimately contribute to the settlement of outstanding depositors and other creditors,” he said.

The senator stated that as the financial system changes, the legislative frameworks must equally evolve especially in the face of threat posed by cyber crimes. “We must prioritise robust cyber security framework,” he said, adding collaboration and partnership would keep the nation’s financial system resilient.

The NDIC Boss in his welcome remark stated that building a resilient financial system requires trust and confidence.

He stated that the review of the coverage was done “to promote depositor confidence, mobilise savings and financial inclusion as important conditions for a stable banking system.”

He stated that the financial services sector has experienced significant transformation, largely driven by advances in technology, globalization and consolidation.

In the face of the change, he said stakeholders must “be conscious of the additional risks and complexities that the system may be further exposed to.”

“To address this concern, stakeholders, particularly charged with oversight functions, must collaborate more than ever before. In this collaborative effort, the legislature must be consciously determined to redesign the legal framework that will support the current financial advancement while promoting innovation and consumer protection,” he added.

Related posts

How post-harvest insurance can boost food security in Nigeria

NewChampion

NIA: Increase in FDI, Economic Challenges Opportunities for Insurance Sector

NewChampion

Heirs Insurance Group headlines international conference for women in insurance as lead sponsor

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO