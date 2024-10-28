Majestic Grace Embassy moves to new Church complex with power-packed crusade

A leading prophetic ministry, Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire Sango- Ota, Ogun State, has moved to its new multi-million naira Church building with a four-day power-packed crusade.

The new Church headquarters located down Temidire on the old Osmak Hotel premises became a beehive of activities with the commencement of the crusade programme on Wednesday.

According to the Church Presiding Pastor, Dr. Grace Wisdom (a. k.a the Prophetic Eagle), with the conclusion of the recently-held powerful four-day crusade, themed: “Not My Head, Not My Blood”, at the new Church auditorium, all further Church programmes have now been permanently moved to the new Church building.

He, however, noted that the Church has concluded necessary arrangements to erect nursery, primary and secondary school buulding structures on the former Church land at Ajala Close, where both Church members and non-members’ children will have access to tuition-free learnings.

The annual special crusade, ‘Not My Head, Not My Blood”, featured a special programme at 8am on both Wednesday and Thursday, a vigil on Friday and a special thanksgiving on Sunday.

Dr. Wisdom gave thanks to God for the success of this year’s edition of the annual programme, moreso that it did not only take place in the Church new ultra-modern building, but it also provided opportunities for prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, powerful praise and worship sessions, counselling, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions and miracles with the cripples walking, the blind regaining their sights and those under the yoke of one affliction or the other getting liberated.

“To the glory of God, this our new Church edifice has administrative offices, youths’ chapel, the children Church, a mart, a state-of-the-art food canteen and 48 mini-suites for members’ accommodation purposes as it is on a more spacious parcel of land that is over six times bigger than the size of our former Church building”, Dr. Wisdom said.

Other anointed men of God that featured at the four-day event included Dr. Wisdom’s spiritual mother, Mummy Chioma Onuigbo, Bishops Justice Dozzy, Ebube 1 Touch and other great Bishops, while Gospel music stars, Apostle Kelechi, Edwin Alex and Evan Dan Ikeh were the guest artistes at the special programme.

For a better society