Metro news

Jubilations as Hon. Orogbu announces empowerment for Awka North, South

by Ugo Amadi

 

 

The members of Awka North and South constituents have applauded their representative in the National Assembly, Hon Prof Oby Lilian Orogbu, as she announced series of empowerment for them.

Hon. Orogbu at the weekend made the disclosure at a special accountability programme she put together for her people at Emmaus House, Awka, Anambra State.

She listed some of the empowerment to include; grants ranging from N50,000 to one million naira to petty traders whose stalls were demolished in Awka; 200 grinding and sewing machines for 200 widows; payment of JAMB fees for 170 indigent students for 2024, among others.

Hon. Orogbu also expressed enormous appreciation for being found worthy by her people to represent them and assured them of her commitment to a selfless representation in the parliament.

However, she gave her people opportunity to express their feelings during the interactive session and urged them to continuously support and encourage her.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the event, she expressed her appreciation for support from members of the National Assembly for accommodating the women members in the House.

Hon. Orogbu stressed the need for more emphasis on security, noting that nothing will succeed with the kind of fear and insecurity being experienced now.

 

