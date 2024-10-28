If Souldo was doing well, I won’t have any business joining the Governorship race- LP guber aspirant, Nwosu

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A Governorship aspirant of the Labour Party, LP in the 2025 Governorship election in Anambra State, Mr John Nwosu over the weekend said that he joined the race to right the wrongs of the incumbent Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Nwosu who addressed a team of select journalists at the Geogold hotel in Awka decried the increasing State of insecurity in the state, saying that Soludo has failed to live up to expectations.

He said, if the present administrators are doing well, I won’t have any business joining the race. As a businessman and someone that has branches all over the country including Liberia and Ghana. With that busy schedule, I wouldn’t have any business coming out to be Governor.

“But it’s because the Lagos where I started business thirty years ago, the places that have bush before, the cases of insecurity that were being encountered in Lagos before have become a thing of the past. That is because, today, Lagos have moved up to the Smart City standard, working with the best ICT companies, Huawei, IBM, HP, Microsoft. Today, they have what we call a control center where the government and people that are incharge of security use camera to monitor the city.

“They view the city and they can tell you places to avoid. That way, the economic activities in Lagos are not disturbed. Having stayed there for 30 years, I cannot beat my chest and say I’m from Anambra State.

He regretted that in Anambra State, young people are being gunned down at will, citing the recent killings in Nibo community, Awka South Local Government Area and that of Ifite-Awka as a case in hand.

The Nnewi-ichi born ICT Consultant noted that Technology is all that is required to nip the security issue in the state, in the bud.

While saying that he would provide employment for the teeming jobless graduates if elected, Nwosu hinted that joblessness among the youths is the main cause of youths going into crime, cultism.

According to him, four years would be enough for him to transform Anambra State, even as he added that he would not violate the zoning formula which has taken roots in the state.

The LP aspirant said, “I am bringing into governance a commitment to best practices and efficient service delivery with our Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Markets and Social Welfare (SHEEEMS) governance platform.

“I offer, with all humility, a different approach to governance. which is not Rocket Science; it is humble, diligent and transformative leadership. That is what I am offering to Anambra people.

“I believe that in Anambra we have respected zoning, if I become the governor and after four years, I come out for re-election, Anambra people should reject me, regardless of how well I am doing.”

He further stated that he would engage traditional institutions in the development of the state and more so, champion inter state collaboration to evolve an economically viable and security stable region.