Heirs Insurance Group headlines international conference for women in insurance as lead sponsor

According to Tribune,

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance Group, will headline the inaugural International Conference for Women in Insurance as its lead sponsor as part of its commitment to fostering gender inclusion in the insurance industry.

Hosted by the Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA), the gathering will bring together female executives in the insurance sector across Africa in Lagos from November 2-6, 2024.

Heirs Insurance Group has been at the forefront of championing gender inclusion, demonstrating its commitment to amplifying the voices of women in the insurance industry and beyond.

The Group has actively rolled out initiatives and products that address the needs of all genders and all demographics, ensuring social, economic, and gender inclusion.

The management said these efforts reflect its purpose to improve lives and transform Nigeria.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Awele Elumelu, Chairperson, Heirs Insurance Brokers, a member of Heirs Insurance Group.

Dr. Elumelu, a leading voice in healthcare and insurance, will share insights on the challenges women face, the immense opportunities available for female professionals in the sector, and the critical role they play in driving access to insurance.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, stated, “At Heirs Insurance Group, inclusion has always been one of our pillars. We are driving inclusive insurance, ensuring not just access to financial security, but empowerment, regardless of gender or economic standing.

“We commend the African Insurance Women Association for this initiative. We need more opportunities such as this, to change the narrative and we look forward to the important dialogues at the conference.”

Heirs Insurance Group recently released its three-year impact documentary, capturing the group’s transformative journey since its launch to the public.

The inspiring story also showcases the men and women behind the group, employees whose invaluable commitment has contributed to the Group’s success.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria with a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence.