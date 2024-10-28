FG exonerates Matawalle  of all  allegations

The Federal Government has cleared the Honourable Minister of State for Defence H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON over allegations of complicity on banditry in Zamfara State.

As false as these allegations were, the accusers could not come out with convincing evidence to buttress their allegations. It is baseless and unjustifiable!!!

Now that Minister Matawalle has been cleared of perceived wrongdoing, it is time for those who falsely accused him to retract their statements and apologize. The Federal Government’s investigation found the allegations as recklessness and complicity with banditry to be baseless and politically motivated.

Their intention is to discredit Matawalle so that Mr. President will not deem him fit enough to retain his seat as Minister of State of Defence. Cabinet reshuffle has come and gone, Matawalle was not removed thanks to his dedication and commitment to service through his contribution to the security of the nation. It is true that since his appointment, the security situation in North West and Nigeria in general has improved tremendously. His recent operational visit to Sokoto is a testament that the man is committed to eradicate insecurity.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, in an interview on a national television station, Arise Tv said allegations against the Minister were thoroughly investigated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and found to be baseless and politically- motivated.

According to him NSA’s investigation concluded that the allegations against Matawalle were “mere fabrications”. He said, “As far as I know, most of those things are just mere allegations.

The Presidential aide also provided insights into the rationale behind the reshuffle, explaining that public perception played a crucial role.

“People are just bringing out all kinds of fake things and allegations. That is why the man Matawalle is still in the cabinet. The President, I am sure, has heard many stories about him.

“For him to be there shows that, as I have said, some of those things have been probed. They are not true,” Onanuga said.

He added that the reshuffle was not solely about meeting the President’s expectations but also addressing the concerns of the public.

Matawalle who has recently visited the operational base of Operation Hadirin Daji twice led a successful coordination that culminated to the elimination of Halilu Sububu, a major bandit kingpin and his several lieutenants.

Besides, going by the achievements, proactive commitment to the fight against insurgency, and political doggedness, many opposition figures are uncomfortable with the confidence reposted on him by the President. The Minister is a strong supporter of President Tinubu in the North.

We are calling on the campaigners of these falsehoods and those behind this pull him down syndrome politics to retract the false claims, withdraw their allegations and apologize for spreading misinformation. Consequently, they should also reflect on their actions which are considered harmful and take responsibility of supporting the national security efforts by contributing to the country’s progress, rather than spreading falsehoods.