Corona College of Education donates books to Pry school library, harps on reviving reading culture

BLESSING taiwo

With the aim of instilling reading culture in the younger generation, Corona College of Education, Ilupeju, Lagos, has donated 470 reading books.

The books were presented to Majolate nursery and primary school, Ilupeju, Lagos to make its library richer for the development of the pupils.

The registrar of Corona College of Education, Mrs Olufunmilayo Afe, who spoke on behalf of the management, said the initiative is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to positively impact its host community.

Afe charged the children to visit the library frequently and read the books in order to broaden their horizon beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We are not donating just ordinary story books but educational, inspirational, informative books to your library. When you get to your library, just say I want to read Corona books and it will be given to you.

“Don’t let cobwebs and dust gather on these books. When you read these books, you will feel like you are not in Nigeria again. You will see the weather abroad and their activities as you will be taken out of Nigeria through the books you are reading. There are a lot of adventures in the books we are giving to you. You have to make use of them so that you can get more and more,” she said.

The registrar, thereafter, urged teachers and aspiring teachers to hone their skills at the Corona College of Education through its Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and professional diploma programmes which are affordable and tech-centered.

On his part, the College Librarian, Waheed Abudu said there is need to revive reading culture in schools, hence the initiative to groom the children from the foundation.

Speaking on the benefits of reading, Abudu said it improves vocabulary and boosts confidence. “It helps in learning. Reading goes across all subjects. It is a key background in learning. There are so many secrets in the book.

“I am optimistic that reading culture among children in this present day will improve. With the donation of books, we are encouraging them to read. Beyond this, we will visit the school and organise training for the pupils and their teachers. I urge other librarians to support the move of encouraging the culture of reading.”

The Executive Secretary, Mushin Local Government Education Authority, Mrs Olufemi Akinlude commended the College for the thoughtful donation.

Represented by Mr Raphael Oyetade, Head of Section, Planning, Research and Statistics, Akinlude assured that the books will be used judiciously in the school.

In her response, the head mistress of Majolate nursery and primary school, Mrs Agnes Akinduro appreciated the gift of the institution, saying that the children will be guided properly to read them.

“On behalf of the pupils and teachers of this school, we say thank you. You can visit at anytime as we will ensure these books are used well. God bless you,” she said.

The pupils, who were obviously excited and eager to read the books, expressed gratitude to Corona College of Education.