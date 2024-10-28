Atiku, who served as Vice President under Obasanjo’s administration from 1999 to 2007, shared his excitement over the reunion on social media platform X.com.

Atiku Reunites with Obasanjo Ahead of 2027 Presidential Election The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reconnected with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, sparking speculation about potential alliances in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, who served as Vice President under Obasanjo’s administration from 1999 to 2007, shared his excitement over the reunion on social media platform X.com.

Describing the encounter as a “profound privilege,” he emphasized the importance of reconnecting with his former boss and mentor.

Their reunion took place on Sunday during the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), an organization founded by Atiku’s wife, Mrs. Titi Abubakar. Since its inception, WOTCLEF has played a key role in combating human trafficking and child labor in Nigeria, advocating for the rights of vulnerable women and children. Atiku took the opportunity to commend Obasanjo for his longstanding commitment and support for the foundation’s mission.

While the meeting was primarily centered around WOTCLEF’s milestone, many see it as a possible signal of renewed political collaboration as Atiku eyes the 2027 election.

Both leaders, known for their influence and contributions to Nigerian politics, have had a complex relationship over the years, but the public display of camaraderie has already stirred anticipation about their roles in the future political landscape. Whether this reunion signifies a rekindling of political alliances or a gesture of shared commitment to social causes remains to be seen, but the reunion has certainly reignited interest in Nigeria’s political circles.

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2