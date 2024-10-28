All is set for AIWA’s Lagos confab as Rex, NSIA Insurance, Africa Re, Ghana Re, WAICA Re, Continental Re, 15 others provide sponsorship

Determined to make a difference in helping to propagate the relevance of insurance within the African continent, a total of 19 insurance and reinsurance companies have risen up to offer sponsorship dfor the inaugural International Conference for Women in Insurance, organised by the Africa Insurance Women Association, (AIWA).

This ground-breaking event will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the theme of the Conference “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities”.

The sponsor are: Ghana Re, Africa Re, NSIA Insurance, WAICA Re, Rex Insurance Limited,

Zenith General Insurance Company Limited and African Insurance Organisation.

Heirs General Insurance, Heirs Life, Heirs Insurance Brokers (Heirs Insurance Group) is the gold sponsor for this year’s conference.

Other sponsors include Continental Re, Leadway Assurance, AXA, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, and Cornerstone Insurance also sponsored the event.

These companies have sponsored based on their mission to support Gender equality, Financial inclusion and promote the advancement of women in the financial services sector.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Awele Elumelu, Chairperson, Avon Medical and Heirs Insurance Brokers. Dr. Elumelu, a leading voice in healthcare and insurance, will share insights on the challenges women face, the immense opportunities available for female professionals in the sector, and the critical role they play in driving access to insurance.

Other speakers are: Mansan Dominique Diaguo, Director assurance, NSIA Group and director NSIA Insirance Nigeria Dr. Owen Omogiafor, President/ Group CEO Transcorp Plc; Dr.Abiba Zakariah; Mrs Patty-Martin, African Insurance Organisation President/ CEO Nambia Re and Allen Sophia Asiimwe, Chief of Programmes Trade-Mark Africa.

Also, Lawrence Nazare, MD Continental Reinsurance; Lowe Richard, Executive Chairman, ACTIVE Financed and ACTIVE International, Ghana; Wale Akinyemi, Author Consultant Transformer; Mrs Yetunde Ilori, President CIIN; Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard and Dr. Amany Elmahy, CEO, Misr Insurance. (add country)!

The conference is expected to take place from November 2- 6, 2024, at the Lagos Continental hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

These companies have been at the forefront of championing gender inclusion, demonstrating its commitment amplifying the voices of women in the insurance industry and beyond.

Some of these company have products that support the course of women and help them to achieve their potential.

At AIWA these companies will be showcasing their products and ways they they can impact positively to African women.

Commenting Nkechi Moore, President of AIWA, said the conference is not just about celebrating women in insurance, it is about shaping the future of insurance in Africa.

She said the partnerships formed in the forum will help define the strategies for making insurance more accessible, innovative, and inclusive across the continent.

Also, the Chairman Local Organising Committee Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, MD, Rex Insurance noted that the Association wants to ensure that women in the insurance profession on the African continent have a voice and contribute to the overall growth and development of the industry.

“The Association provides a platform for women to excel in their chosen life endeavour, especially in the insurance industry mainly dominated by men. At the conference, topical issues that affect the industry will be discussed.

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2