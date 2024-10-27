30.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

by NewChampion067

L-r,  Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; the Couple Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika, Catherine Uju Ifejika and her husband, Mr Emmanuel, during the wedding reception of their children at Eko hotel in Lagos on 2/12/2023. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r , Parents of the Bride, Mr Emmanuel Ifejika his wife Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; the Couple Mr  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Parents   of the Groom, Mrs Kole Atanmo; her husband  Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo  (Isimili 1 of Ogidi)  during the Holy Matrimony of their Children at Our  Saviours’ Church TBS Lagos PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r  Parents of the Bride, Mr Emmanuel Ifejika his wife   Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, The Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi;  the Couple Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Father of the groom husband  Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo  (Isimili 1 of Ogidi)

Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Signing the marriage register.

L-r   Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Mother of the Bride  Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi; Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; Mr  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife  Brittany; Former  Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

L-r Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights … ProfMike Ozekhome, SAN; with Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze.

L-r ; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON);  Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu her husband  Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r  Wife of 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  Mrs Titi Abubakar; with The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

L-r President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru; Mother of the Bride   Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

L-r Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r Minister of State for Labour & Employment. Hon  Nkeiruka Onyejeocha;  Chairman, Eko Hotel    Mr Gilbert Chagoury; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; mother of the bride Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika..

L-r  Managing Director of Chisco Energy Chidi Anyaegbu Jr;  Mrs, Franca Onuoha, her husband, Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha; Mr Ekene Okonkwo; and; CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu.

L-r Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor ; with  HRM Iyom  Onyekwuluje,

L-r  Mr Areh, His wife Mrs Ngozi Areh, and a guest.

L-r  Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; his wife Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema; Mrs Ginika Okafor her husband Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical   Company Ltd.  Chief Ebuka Okafor. Mr Emeka Okonkwo

L-r Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon  Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo;  Mr Eddy Mgbemenam;  Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu.

L-r Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs Godrey Ogbechie;’ MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma;  Senator Andy Uba; Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC.Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema.

L-r Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika her husband, Mr Emmanuel, The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi.

Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika , Cutting their wedding cake, during  the reception Eko Hotel in Lagos 2/12/23   PHOTOS  CHINYERE IKEANYI

