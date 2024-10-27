NLNG unveils new logo in rebranding move

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has unveiled a new logo and trade name as part of a strategic rebranding initiative aimed at aligning the company’s vision with evolving global energy demands.

The announcement was made on Friday during the company’s annual Grand Award Night in Lagos. Dr. Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, introduced the new trade name—NLNG, without an expansion of the letters—and an identity and purpose statement, “Providing Energy to Improve Lives Sustainably,” alongside the refreshed tagline, “Inspiring a Sustainable Future.”

In his speech, Dr. Mshelbila highlighted the significance of this transformation, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. “We are not just celebrating past achievements and our history thus far, but also unveiling a new chapter in our journey—one that is poised to redefine our future and our impact on the world,” he remarked.

NLNG’s new logo, representing a dynamic and future-focused identity, embodies the company’s commitment to leading with purpose while embracing sustainability. Dr. Mshelbila emphasised that the rebranding reflects NLNG’s focus on being more than just an energy provider.

“Our new logo symbolises a fresh perspective and our unwavering commitment to leading with purpose. It represents the dynamic spirit of our company, rooted in a legacy of excellence while embracing the future with optimism and courage. The essence of our rebranding lies in our dedication to inspiring and pioneering a sustainable future, aligning with global goals and the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

“Our purpose statement, ‘Providing Energy to Improve Lives Sustainably,’ underscores our commitment to creating a lasting impact. As we navigate the complexities of the global energy landscape, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver not just energy, but solutions that enhance lives and foster a better world. This means advancing sustainable practices, investing in innovative technologies, and working collaboratively to address the challenges of tomorrow.”

“It is about transforming energy into a catalyst for positive change and progress that improves lives in a sustainable manner,” he said.

He also acknowledged the broader challenges and responsibilities facing the energy sector today, noting that sustainability and innovation are no longer optional but essential to shaping the future.

“The future holds immense promise and responsibility,” he added, calling for collective action to tackle tomorrow’s challenges while advancing sustainable practices and investing in innovative technologies.

Dr. Mshelbila also stressed that the company has reaffirmed its dedication to creating lasting impacts and inspiring progress that aligns with global sustainability goals. He encouraged stakeholders to join the company in shaping a future where energy drives progress and builds a better world for generations to come.

At the Grand Award Night, the company also celebrated 35 years of incorporation, 25 years of operations, and 20 years of The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature.