2024: Put Party ahead of personal interests, Ondo APC Chair urges members

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin at the weekend urged members of the ruling party to collapse personal interests in the bigger party considerations in 2024.

Adetimehin, in his New Year message, wished all residents of the Sunshine State, particularly members of the ruling APC, a splendid and prosperous 2024.

The party chieftain expressed regrets over the loss of the former Governor and leader of the State chapter, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, but grateful that there is no vacuum.

He said the surest way to make the party appealing to the electorate and gladiators from other political parties was to ensure unity and promote discipline.

“Today, we have a new leader of the party. We must unite and support him to succeed,” he appeals, warning that the party should avoid anything capable of jeopardizing its chances of winning and retaining the state for APC later in the year.

Adetimehin urged leaders to consider unity of purpose and selflessness as panacea for party development. With this, he contended, the party will prove its popularity during the forthcoming governorship election, by winning resoundingly.

He assured that the economic situation would begin to witness steady improvement, as the benefits of subsidy removal manifest, unlike what was experienced last year. He reiterated confidence in the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn the economy around for the benefits of all.

The party boss prayed for Nigerians to enjoy a more productive new year, with further assistance that more measures, from the renewed-hope store-house would be rolled out, to better the economy.

For a better society