2024 Poll: Ondo PDP settles campaign council rift, appoints Chairman, DGs

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of principal officers for the Agboola Ajayi State Campaign Council for the November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election.

The appointees are Dr. Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, Chairman: Engr Clement Faboyede,Director General, John Ola Mafo, DG Special Duties; Hon. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, Deputy DG; Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye, Deputy DG; Bala Akinwunmi  Esq, Deputy DG, and Dr. Deji Aseniserare,  Secretary, Campaign Council.

A statement by the PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said the full list of the Campaign Council and date of inauguration would be made public in due course.

