2024: Our resolve to mitigate hardship will be unquantifiable- Lagos govt

In it’s bid to address the hardship in the land, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu aside the presentation of a historic budget which is well above two trillion naira, has rolled out a number of measures to cushion the effects on the populace.

There are a number of challenges in the outgoing year which require deliberate policies of government to ameliorate. In this wise, few days to the new year of 2024, Lagos government has given assurance to stimulate growth and make life more habitable for the residents.

One of such moves was the inauguration of a N750 million Lagos Market/Tradermoni introduced by the Governor to aid food security and ensure ease of doing businesses among the residents.

Governors Sanwo-Olu made the declaration during the commissioning of a Mid-Level Agro-produce Hub, at Idi-Oro, Mushin, saying not less than 15,000 beneficiaries would have access in the first phase.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the hub which is we seated on 6,400sqm of land is with adequate car/truck parking area, and with centralized dry and cold storage systems, giving the market players the economies of scale to make decent profits.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The government has come up with an intervention for all market men and women. The Market/Tradermoni for 15,000 beneficiaries as a support. Each beneficiary will get N50,000 from government.”

The Governor explained that each Local Government will submit 200 names. He added the Iyaloja, Babaloja will get 50 slots in each of the market.

While stressing that markets in military formations would also benefit, Sanwo-Olu stated, “This will be the first attempt. This is what the President is talking about. You can imagine somebody that is selling fruits, this will make her to get more money and be able to sustain lives.”

Also, to augment the take-home pay of the state workforce, Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved payment of wage award and 50. percent of basic salary as a December bonus for all civil servants in the State.

The State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, disclosed this in a circular titled, ‘2023 End of Year Bonus and Implementation of Wage Awards,’ and dated 14 December 2023.

Sanwo-Olu also approved the payment of 50 percent of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

Upon approving the implementation of the Wage Award (PALLIATIVE) while awaiting the review of the National Minimum Wage, Agoro announced that the state government would not tax the 50 percent bonus and wage award.

In similar vein, Sanwo-Olu has given assurance his administration will provide health palliatives for the residents by subsidising drugs to improve their well-being. He said the health palliatives, which will soon be rolled out by his administration will cushion the effects of high prices of drugs as a result of the economic challenges in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise at this year’s Community Day celebration with the theme, “Community Engagement, a veritable tool for infrastructural development in rural communities,” held at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Governor reiterated his government is aware of the growing cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the country and to cushion the effect, the State Government will provide subvention to citizens on medical products as it was done in the transportation sector as well as food distributions.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Champion, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso also raised hope of Lagosians in the coming year, saying the size of the 2024 budget by rhe. State and would have projected impacts that would be unquantifiable.

Speaking on his assessment of the state government policies in 2023, Omotoso stated in a telephone interview with our correspondent, “For me, it is a mixture of good and bad times. There is nothing happening in the world that is not having impacts on Nigeria. We have climate change, inflationary trends, Russian/Ukraine war and what is going on in the Middle East .

“The President is trying to tackle the economic problems through reforms. The challenges we are facing as a country, I believe there is no gain without pain.”

The Commissioner added,”As for us in Lagos State, we have been able to comissioned so many projects in the State and we are going to complete more in the coming years. The Blue Line is an icing on the cake and the Red Line is 99 percent completed and there are other projects.

“All these are good signs for Lagosians but we still need to work hard. Look at the size of the 2024 budge. We need to create jobs.”

Whiie stressing on the strategy the government would have to deployed to mitigate hardship in the State, Omotoso said, “We are going to do a lot. You can see that a larger percentage of the 2024 budget is dedicated to capital project. More jobs will be created.

“We are going to complete more roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure. The effects of the budget on the economy will be unquantifiable,” Omotoso projected.