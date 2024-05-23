2024 OMAL: Play leading role in combating climate change, APWEN tasks female engineers

CHINYERE IKEANYI

President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Dr Adebisi Osim, has charged professional female engineers to play a leading role in combating climate change.

Dr Osim, founder of APWEN and first female COREN, NSE, FIEE registered engineer in Nigeria, gave the charge on Tuesday in Lagos at the sixth edition of the Olutumbi Joanna Maduka Annual Lecture (OMAL) held at Oriental Hotel along Lekki-Epe Expresswy.

Acording to her, the lecture, with the theme, “Sustainable Technology and Energy Solutions to Climate Change’’, held in her honour, “is a critical and timely issue that demands our utmost attention and action”, adding that “As we take a look into the crucial theme, let us reflect on the words of Mahatma Gandhi, who said, “The future depends on what you do today”.

The APWEN president, who was represented by a past President of the Association, Mrs Particia Odili, further said: “As engineers, we have a profound responsibility to harness the power of technology and innovation to address the pressing challenge of climate change. The scientific evidence is clear – our planet is facing unprecedented environmental threats, and we must act decisively to secure a sustainable future for generations to come.’’

She tasked the engineers to take concrete steps like embracing renewable energy, government incentives, and collaboration between different sectors to address the challenge.

The APWEN president, who noted that renewable energy was crucial for transitioning to a sustainable future, urged the professionals to actively support its development and adoption.

Dr. Qosim said since no single entity could solve the problem of climate change alone, collective efforts from governments, industries, and individuals are required to address the problem.

Expressing pride in APWEN members who were at the forefront of developing solutions for sustainability and climate change, Qosim said this highlighted the important role engineers could play in finding technological solutions to the problem of climate change.

Listing some of the roles that the government could play in promoting sustainable practices, Qosim urged the government to incentivise some of the adoption of sustainable technology and energy solutions through subsidies, tax breaks, regulations, partnerships, procurement policies that favour sustainable options, financing mechanisms to make these solutions more affordable, and international cooperation to share knowledge and resources and public awareness campaigns.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Christiana Ijagbemi, pointing out that climate change was a major threat with wide-ranging consequences, said that widespread adoption of sustainable technology and energy solutions were crucial for addressing climate change and building a future that was both environmentally sound and adaptable.

Professor Ijagbemi, who was represented by Prof. Temitope Adetoye, said that renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a primary driver of climate change,

Stating that sustainable practices across various sectors like transportation and agriculture could contribute to a more environmentally friendly approach, the Guest Speaker noted that sustainable solutions not only mitigated climate change but also helped communities adapt to its inevitable effects.

She then enjoined the professionals to embrace sustainable technologies, stating that “in doing so, they can create a more sustainable future where communities can thrive despite climate challenges”.

In her speech, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, acknowledging steps taken by the Federal Government to develop technologies for renewable energy, green energy, and clean housing solutions, said: “While policies exist for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and other initiatives, there is the need for stronger implementation to ensure these plans translate into action”.

Engr. Oguntala commended Nigerian engineers for their leadership in climate change solutions and advocated better implementation of existing government policies related to renewable energy and sustainability efforts.

The honouree, Mrs. Joanna Mmaduka, who expressed her joy and fulfillment, particularly being surrounded by other female engineers, expressed a wish to see female engineers surpass her own achievements, stressing the importance of perseverance, patience, and hard work as key ingredients for success.

