2024 Ofala: Celebrating courage, perseverance, self-reliance

Courage, perseverance, and self-reliance” (Onye kwe, Chi’e ekwe), is the theme of the 2024 Ofala of the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, slated for October 18 and October 19, 2024.

This reflects the monarch’s message of hope and resilience in the face of prevailing hardships in the country.

Chief Dr. Okechukwu Mike Areh, Onya Ozoma of Onitsha and Chairman, of Ofala Steering Committee, observes “The theme resonates deeply with

our people’s resolve to overcome adversity. As we navigate the challenges of

our time, we draw inspiration from our rich cultural heritage and the timeless values of our ancestors. The 2024 Ofala Eze Onicha is a call to action, urging us to tap into our inner strength, our collective resilience, and our unwavering

commitment to one another.” He added, “We are proud to showcase our rich cultural heritage and promote unity among our people and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the 2024 Ofala.”

Chief Dr. Okechukwu Mike Areh, on behalf of the Ofala Steering Committee, expressed gratitude to the esteemed sponsors of the festival , Globacom Limited and International Breweries Plc (Hero Beer), for their continued support.

According to Globacom, “We are proud to once again partner with the Ofala Steering Committee to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. The Ofala is a celebration of our nation’s diversity and resilience, and we are honoured to be a part of it.”

“In a similar vein, the Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc, the manufacturer of Hero Lager, Mr. Bamise Oyegbami, stated that “At

International Breweries Plc, believes in the sustenance of culture and tradition as ways of uniting and inspiring our communities. We are delighted to support the 2024 Ofala and celebrate the courage, perseverance, and self reliance of the Nigerian people”

In line with usual practice the Ofala will in addition to the two days of the festival proper and the ancillary traditional rites feature other events.

These will kick off on October 8, with the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations/Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Annual Lecture.

Professor Pat Utomi will be speaking on “Achieving Peace and Reconciliation in Nigeria: The Public Relations Approach”.

The tenth edition of the international art exhibition (Oreze X) will run from October 16 to October 21.

Effective this year, a Medical, health, and wellbeing community outreach which will be undertaken throughout the period of the festival has been introduced. Regrettably, the Ofala Youth Carnival organised by the Onitsha Youth Council (OYC), which is arguably the largest street party in Southeast Nigeria will not hold this year as a mark of respect for the murdered leader of the OYC, and the driving spirit of the carnival, Kpajie Barrister Ernest A.B.K Offiah.

The Ofala has received national and international recognition, including endorsement from the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and a Certificate of Recognition for Excellence in Culture from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

