2024: NNPCL pledges to produce 2m barrels of crude oil daily

UGO AMADI

The newly appointed Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) on Monday pledged to produce two million barrels of crude oil on a daily basis from 2024.

Chief Pius Akinyelure, Non-Executive Board Chairman of NNPCL, stated this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the inauguration of the board by President Bola Tinubu.

Akinyelure also promised that the board would overhaul the security architecture of the NNPCL with a view to curb incidents of stealing and vandalisation of pipelines.

“We have just concluded our inauguration ceremony by Mr President and we have assured him of our collective efforts to turn around the fortune of the Oil and Gas.

“And to make it a company that we will all be proud of and a company that will help sustain the economy and make sure we create some element of prosperity for Nigerians.”

He revealed that the President had assured the new board of his support to enable them discharge their mandate diligently and effectively.

“He (President) has assured us of his support and on our own part too, we have given him our one 100 per cent assurance.

“We will do the best we can to make sure that the key performance in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria probably will become number one in Africa and probably compete with the leading oil and gas industry around the world.

“It is not an easy task but we know we had the challenge of oil stealing, vandalisation of our pipelines.

“Our commitment is to produce at the rate of two million barrels per day anytime from next year.

“But to do this, we have to overhaul our security architecture, so that the incidences of stealing, vandalisation of pipelines can be reduced.

“And this will possibly help to keep all our cash book and we will become a better nation,” Akinyelure said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu recently approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for NNPCL with effect from Dec. 1.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who made the announcement, said the appointment was in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The appointees are: Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer, and Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer.

Others are Mr Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director, Mr Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director, and Mr Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director.

The rest are Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director, Mr David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director, and Ms Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has asked the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately get to work, warning that non-performance will not be tolerated.

Inaugurating the Board of the NNPCL at the State House, on Monday, President Tinubu also warned that conducts suggesting a sense of entitlement will not be tolerated, and that the Board could be dissolved without prior notice to members over non-performance.

“The challenge is corporate governance. Yes, we will improve the security situation. We are working very hard. Sincerely, the Chief Executive Office, Kyari, is doing very well, and doing all that I know.

“But you could be suddenly dissolved if there is no sustained excellence in performance. It is my honour to inaugurate this Board, which has people of great integrity. I am honoured that we are doing this. I recognize all of you,’’ he said.

President Tinubu said corporate social responsibility for the Niger Delta must be taken seriously, considering the devastating effects of oil exploration and exploitation on the environment.

“Niger Delta must be seen as the goose that lays the golden egg, and we must treat that region with the deserved respect and care. It is not asking for too much to ensure quality and constant water supply, schools, medical facilities, and roads.

“It is not about us. It is about the well-being of the entire country and the lifeblood of the nation. We should care more about the environment. We will do more for security to minimize stealing and vandalization,’’ he stated.

The President directed that more attention should be given to gas as Nigeria transitions to cleaner energy, adding: “We need to show that we are committed to the welfare of our country.”

“Take a look at the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and know what the pitfalls are. The Cabinet members and Board should decide what we can do differently for production increase, profitability, and governance. It is in your hands. I will work with you,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure, commended the President for the removal of petrol subsidy, noting that the nation would have drowned in debt, but for his decisiveness.

“Our focus is to increase production. We must address the problem of stealing and pipeline vandalization in the Niger Delta. We are aware of the efforts in the past, but we will do more,’’ he said.