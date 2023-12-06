2024 Budget: Obaseki presents N325.3bn Appropriation Bill to Edo Assembly

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has presented a total annual Appropriation Bill of N325.3 billion.

The Governor during the presentation on Tuesday, at the State House of Assembly

Christened it the budget of “Home Run and Finishing Strong”.

Economic Growth according to the Governor, takes a larger chunk of the appropriation bill with 25% expected to stimulate prosperity in governance.

The budget for Home Run and Finishing Strong has a sliding increase from the 2023 budget of N321.4 billion size to N325.3 billion for 2024.

The Budget being the first presentation to the Eight Assembly stands as the last for Governor Obaseki’s administration as his tenure ends in November 2024.

The host and speaker of the Eight Assembly Edo State, Rt Hon Blessing Sheriff Agbebaku described the 2024 appropriation bill as a symbolic tradition which he said is a fundamental Constitutional requirement as derived from section 81 subsection one of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He assured of effective collaboration with various arms of the government to deliver dividends of democracy as the house took the first reading after the budget presentations.

Ugabi Kingsley representing Etsako East moved for an adjournment to Wednesday, November 6, 2023, and was seconded by Natasha Irobosa Osawaru of Egor Constituency

.Approves payment of workers’ December salary on Dec. 11, 13th month salary, Dec. 27

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the dates for the payment of the 13th month salary pledge to workers in the State.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the governor has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the State and has continued to live up to his promise for better and improved working conditions.

According to him, “The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the date for the payment of 13th month salary to workers. The December salary would be paid on December 11th while the 13th month salary will be paid on December 27th.

“This is in line with the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the State, which has been sustained for the past seven years. It is pertinent to state the Governor Obaseki-led administration has kept fate with payment of salaries. In this period, there has not been a default, as workers receive their salary on or before the 26th of every month. Same thing applies with pensioners in the State.

“This is also as there have been regular promotions, with the latest being January 2023. There is a conductive work environment across six hubs in the State and the workers are enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme, which ensures they enjoy Life Insurance Benefits among others. Workers have never had it this good in Edo State.”