2024/2025 Admission: JAMB Announces 140, 100 as Cut-Off Marks for Universities, Polytechnics

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140.

The cut-off mark for polytechnics and colleges of education is 100

The decision was made during the annual policy meeting on admissions, which was held in Abuja.

The Registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, announced the cut-off marks and explained that while individual institutions can raise their minimum benchmark, they cannot go below the approved cut-off mark.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister Education and had in attendance the heads of various institutions.

The cut-off mark was determined after the successful conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which had 1,989,668 registered candidates.

Out of the total number of candidates, 80,810 were absent, while 1,904,189 sat for the examination within the six days it was held.