2023:You’re Desperation To Remain In Power Through Back Door Is Death On Arrival-PDP Tackles Lalong, APC

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the desperation of Governor Simon Lalong and All Progressive Congress (APC) to continue in power beyond 2023 in Plateau through the back door is dead on arrival as it is an affront targeted at the good people of the state who have gained little or nothing from Lalong’s seven and half years.

The opposition party PDP revealed that the state have experienced an administration which has brought governance to a ridiculous stand still contrary to the deliberate effort of the traditional sterling performance of the PDP in the state.

The state publicity Secretary of PDP Plateau State chapter, John Akans Ksm who brief newsmen at the party Secretariat on Tuesday after the state executive council (SEC) meeting express optimism that the party is fully ready to take over government come 2023. Nothing, “as the wise saying goes, the goat does not suffer parturition while the elders are at home.”

Akans said the leadership of the PDP on the plateau is saddened by the state of affairs in the State. It is very clear that Plateau state is under siege with gladiating actors like the APC and Governor Lalong overrunning our state and daily eroding our heritage. “The Governor in his usual manner has abandoned pressing issues of governance in the state for his personal interest while Plateau people are facing a bitter experience as a result of leadership vacuum created by Lalongs consistent absence. “These perilous situations have left governance in the state stagnant while Lalong has continued to compromise the interest of the people, the Governor and his deputy have not been on their seat to address related crimes, corruption, kidnappings, and terrorism challenges Plateau people are facing, which is on the increase in the state. “We caution Lalong not to further waste the acclaimed lean state resources in campaign activities of Tinubu, while most government officials in the state have equally abandoned their responsibility for political and personal business due to Lalong’s absence”, he stated. The opposition party also fumes over recent comments by Governor Lalong that PDP in Plateau is not going to be on the ballot in the 2023 polls.