2023 : World Igbo Assembly President Declares For Presidency.

By Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu.

As the South South geopolitical zone is poised and working towards battling for the presidency come 2023 just like their South West counterparts who are not showing signs of conceding to the South East if eventually all the major parties cedes the position to the South,some Igbo denizens have picked up the gauntlet courageously.

One such person is the President General of the World Igbo Assembly WIA,, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze who has declared to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The experienced medical doctor of international repute and the creator of Igbo village in United States of America, disclosed this at

a town hall/interactive forum with Ndigbo on his presidential aspiration, held at Hotel Cordial in Enugu.

He stated that he was in the race because socio-political organisations in the country persuaded him to come out to save the country, pointing out that the major problem of the country was lack of good and selfless leadership.

He insisted that it is the turn of the South East geopolitical zone to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, and enjoyed Easterners and lovers of equity to vote out any party that doesn’t give its presidential ticket to a South Easterner.

“South Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business. It was time to give an Igbo person, the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God want.

“God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth. One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

“Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the country, all we are asking for is to give South-East zone a chance to lead and rise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standing.” he stated

On some of the things he will do to make Nigeria great if given opportunity to lead, the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Ancient Kingdom in Njikoka Local Government Area, and former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Diaspora,, promised that he will devote 35 per cent of national budget in building the youths, adding that Nigerian youths are the greatest asset the nation will ride to its development.

He disclosed that he was going to pick his nomination form of his party on Friday or Monday.