2023: We’ll not favor any particular candidate, vows INEC 

By Editor
INEC
Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, orderly, and credible 2023 general election.

The commission made this known on Wednesday during a capacity building workshop for members of the INEC press corps in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Speaking at the interactive session, the Honorable National Commissioner, Moddibo Alkali noted that the commission would ensure that the process is not altered to favor a particular candidate.

In his remarks, Paul Omokore, Director ICT/INEC Headquarters who was represented by Lawrence Bankole, Deputy Director (ICT) said technology had positively influenced the electoral process, adding that the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) which has now replaced the Smart Card Reader (SCR) has been modified to include facial and fingerprint identification.

Commenting on the 2023 General Election and the 2022 electoral act, Barr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Babalola, Director Legal Drafting and clearance, INEC Headquarters recalled that on 22 February 2022, Nigerian lawmakers made 80 new provisions including the use of technology in elections.

In the same vein, the INEC director of operations, A.T Yusuf represented by Bolaji Oge disclosed that plans had been concluded for the commission’s operations regarding the 2023 general elections.

