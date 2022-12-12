2023: We ‘ve no apology for endorsing APC -Sen. Lawal

…Says Nigerians are underrating APC on nation building

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

A former stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Sen. Hamisu Gambo Lawal, has said he has no apology for endorsing the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The grassroots politician, who began his political career as chairman of Katsina Local Government before moving up the political leader to the House of Representatives and the Senate, led his supporters in the state from PDP to APC last week.

Fielding questions from journalists on whether he is pleased with the performance of the ruling party at the weekend in Katsina, he said he believes that the APC is leading the country in the right direction and wants it to continue next year

His words: “Very well, very well, I am pleased with the achievements of APC and that is why I joined the party. Its achievements are numerous. I tell you, people are underrating APC but it has done a lot in Katsina State and across the country.

“The only thing (remaining) is insecurity but that is not limited to this country; it’s a global phenomenon but we pray to Almighty God for peace, unity, and stability of the nation.”

On ways to fast-track nation-building, Sen. Lawal charged the well-to-do individuals and groups on the need to pursue developmental projects and programmes that would have a direct impact on the lives of the citizenry.

He promised to be committed to sustaining efforts to ensure better livelihoods for Katsina people, strengthening the productive capacity of youths, and pursuing more impactful programmes across all sectors to significantly accelerate their socio-economic development and growth.

Sen. Lawal disclosed that plans were underway for his 150-bed hospital and school of nursing and midwifery in Katsina to be commissioned very soon, having made his impact in diverse areas.

The gesture, he explained, was to help boost the health sector of the state and make medical services accessible and affordable to teeming less privileged in the society.