2023: Vice President yet to open campaign office, Pro-Osinbajo group

... Says alleged office a coordination centre for the coalition 

The Progressive Consolidation Group, has clarified that the alleged campaigned office in Abuja purported to have been opened by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo  ahead of the 2023 elections was actually acquired by the group to coordinate youth, women and other groups across the federation who are putting pressure on the Vice President to run for the presidency.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Progressive Consolidation Group, Barrister Emmanuel Pippa said, “We wish to clarify that the said office belongs to our coalition of support groups which strongly believes in Professor Osinbajo as the leader Nigeria needs in 2023, and is determined to get him to declare an interest in running for the office of President as early as possible. Solely for this purpose, our recently acquired administrative office is located in the heart of Wuse area of Abuja.

“Even though Professor Osinbajo is yet to be acquainted with our activities, we intend to operate through a new organ, The Progressive  Project (TPP) to coordinate youth, women and other groups across the federation. Ours is therefore not a campaign office but a venue for coordination, handling of increasing volume of correspondence and meetings in readiness for the time when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accedes to our request for him to run and consolidate gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari. Party chieftains will of course lead the real campaign when that time comes.

“Being a heartbeat away from the number one job, there are countless APC members and even, non-partisan citizens across the federation who are pushing for Professor Yemi Osinbajo to succeed or highly revered President Buhari, solely in the interest of the nation.

“We are convinced that Osinbajo’s level of familiarity with the vision, achievements and challenges being handled by President Buhari is second to none, and that such insight would enable a new APC  administration hit the ground running in 2023.

“We anticipate that various new and existing pro-Osinbajo platforms will become part of the group to which their focus appears more relevant.”

 

 

