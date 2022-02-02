2023: The scramble for the presidency

By Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Baring any unforseen circumstances, Nigerians would next year 2023, troop again to the various polling units throughout the country to elect their leaders including the next president and commander in chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the police in accordance with the electoral time table to be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Expectedly, this has provoked overt and covert contacts, lobbying and extension of olive branches to acclaimed political heavy weights by the participating political Parties and their members interested to run for one elective or the other

To be sure however,the eyes of the different ethnic groups in the country, Nigeria have been firmly glued on the presidency, for instance, while the South–East region which has traditionally cried out over the alleged marginalization, suppression, segregation and dichotomy in national affairs is insistent on producing the next president of country on the basis of zoning, the rest of the ethnic groups think otherwise, contending that doing so is undemocratic and an infringement on their foundermental human rights to vote and be voted for

Already, not a few politicians of south east extraction have thrown their hats in the ring for the great presidential election prominent among who is serving senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State, Okorocha who bestrodid the Eastern Heartland like a colossus for eight years that is from 2011–2019, hails from Ogboko in the Ideato South council area of Imo State

He however rode to power in 2011 under the political platform of the All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) before defecting to now rulling All Progressive Congress (APC), he is fondly called Owelle by his political associates, friends and admirers,

The multi billionaire business man turned politician, acquired fame and credibility among the masses largely through his foundation known as ” Rochas Foundation” which established secondary schools which he called ” Rochas Foundation Schools” in the 36 states of the federation, he also established, Rochas Foundation College of Africa

However these schools are been attended by students from within and outside the country as the colleges are believed to have offered scholarship to all the Indegent students most of whom are occupying exalted and responsible positions accross the globe

As a Governor, the Ogboko born politician, introduced free education program from primary school to tertiary education level

Rochas Okorocha, born and brought up in the Northern part of the country, speaks Hausa, Fulani and Efik fluently with formidable connections with power brokers in the North. This is even as his vast investments are ubiquitous in this part of the country thus exposing him as a detribalized Nigerian who believed in the continued corporate existence of the nation as a single indivisible country

Again, while in office as a Governor, Senator Okorocha was said to have offered appointments to many non indigens of Imo State and it is believed by many that the above factors combined had placed him shoulder high over all the other presidential aspirants in the country

Howevery, there appears to be many hurdles standing against his ambition currently, he is at daggers drawn with the incumbent Governor of the state Hope Uzodimma over a battle of supremacy

This cold war between the duo has resulted in horse trading and seizure property including landed property allegedly acquired by the former Governor Rochas Okorocha through foul means

At the twilight days of the 2019 electioneering campaign, Okorocha reportedly moved mountains to install his son in law, cheif Uche Nwosu as his successor while leaving no stone unturned to stop Uzodimma from taking over power from him hence hardly had he settled down at the Government House Owerri when he instituted a probe panel to probe and recover all public property said to have been illegally appropriated by the former Governor Rochas Okorocha and his family

Although acknowledged as an advocate for Igbo Nation advancement, advancement, development and transformation, Okorocha is seen by many as one who is capable of presiding over the country come 2023 while others see him as a man who might once again replicate some of the perceived harsh policies and programmes which separated him from the man on the street

These however include his renewal package which led to the demolition of structures that served as the peoples only means of livelihood,” his Franconian style of Governance and lack of theme work which he called the shot at the Government House might pose a serious obstacle in his desire to become the next Nigerian president” said a Frontline politician in the state Cheif Ernest Azuka Obidiegwu

