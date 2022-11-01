2023: Task ahead difficult but surmountable, Tinubu tells Lagos business community

IBRAHIM QUADRI

2023: Tinubu presidency will change Nigeria’s fortune for good – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that the fortune of Nigeria will change for good, if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges the president next year.

Abiodun made this declaration in an interview with newsmen after attending a town hall meeting and interactive session with business community and the organized private sector, organised for Tinubu/Shettima presidential team, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor noted that Tinubu and Shettima, having been governors of Lagos and Born States respectively, have the requisite knowledge and experience that could transform the country for good.

He described members of the team selected from every part of the country as highly skilled, knowledgeable and experienced individuals who are ready to hit the ground running for the good of the nation.

“This is an open and transparent display of a team that has capacity, experience and knowledge, and will hit the ground running. It is a typical example of what an inclusive governance will be.

“A government that will not be afraid to take issues head on and interact withe people. I am highly impressed with how our presidential hopeful delivered his blueprint and I am confident that his administration will benefit Nigerians.

“When you look at the calibre of people in the team that cut across the country, you will know that these are the people that understand the pain of Nigerians and the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration will be participatory”. Abiodun stated.

Giving a brief breakdown of his manifesto, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Tinubu noted that the business community and the private sector remain the key to economic development and the engine of growth.

He disclosed tha his administration would work towards uniting the nation through regular dialogue by opening various channels of communication, where issues affecting Nigerians would be discussed.

On industrialization, Tinubu stressed the need for having constant power supply to drive the nation’s economy, saying the industrial policies would be revived to encourage production and move the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to six percent and the agricultural sector encouraged to produce enough food for the nation.

“I am determined to give you affordable and reliable power that will drive the economy. We cannot produce without constant electricity. We will produce power using gas, sun, wind and water. We must produce and buy made-in Nigeria products”, he said.

The presidential hopefully added

that his administration would recruit more personnel into the security forces and agencies, train, equip, and adequately cater for their welfare as well as monitor, identify and defeat evil groups anywhere in the country as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

He stressed thst Nigeria is at the threshold of prosperity and poverty, the future and the past, adding with unity of purpose, Nigeria shall reach her final destination of development, growth and abundance.

Speaking, the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, opined that insecurity undermined investments, hence the Tinubu administration would adopt intelligence-driven approach, enhanced welfare package and provide modern equipment to the military to perform their constitutional duties.

In his opening remarks, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos prosperity is hinged on the economy blueprint put in place by Tinubu while at the helm in Lagos, saying his wealth of experience as a thorough bred politician and an astute administrator, would be of great benefit to the country.

The Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Solomon Olamilekan, while urging Nigerians to vote massively for Tinubu and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, said the party flag bearer has the capacity to take Nigeria to the Promised Land owing to his track record as the governor of Lagos State.

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday said though the task ahead is difficult but doable.

Tinubu gave the remark during a town hall meeting and interactive session with Lagos private sector and business community at Eko Hotel.

The former Lagos State Governor who admitted that the enormity of the job ahead is great if elected, stated that with collaboration of the private sector, his administration would surmount it.

Present at the programme include State Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai, Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi, Abubakar Bagudu, Jigawa, Atiku Badaru, Kwara, Abdulrazak Abdulrahman, Niger, Sanni Bello and National Women Leader of APC, Beta Edu.

Others are, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, captains of industries among others.

In his keynote address, Tinubu said, “Nigeria stands at the threshold of indifference and poverty, the door is at the jar, together, let us open it. I believe the private sector should completely be our inseparable allies combating scarcity,. joblessness, under-development and fear.”

He recalled as ex-Governor of Lagos State, “My team and I developed a blueprint which has been largely successful. We opened the doors for all Nigerians. We were not perfect but we did a lot.”

He added, “The task ahead is doable but difficult. Each time I see the enormity of what we face but I’m confident we can surmount this challenge.

“From the very inception, our political economy has been imbalance and in need of major reforms. Our political economy is too much dependent on external goods at the expense of finished products.

“The time is now to cure the lapse, it is a disease, we must cure it. Time is of essence, it does not wait for a anyone. We shall make Nigeria be a leader instead of a bystander. We must target growth at very least. We must have GDP growth of a minimum of 6 percent per annum.

“Cooperation between Goverment and private sector, I see no conflict between business community and the government with equal conviction and mission, the private sector should constantly be at war but they wage this battle not as enemies, they must stand as inseparable allies, fighting the mutual enemies.

“I am determined to give an affordable power which you need to drive your businesses. He added, “We must produce but we can’t produce without constant electricity. We have the gas, water, sun, wind.”

He noted that even though the country is bless, “We have not used the resources for longstanding solutions.”

In his remarks, Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima said their team was prepared to give Nigeria the pride of place in the world, saying “leadership goes beyond glamourising poverty but fighting it.”

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu whose speech was read at the event said, the Tinubu’s emergence would re-energize the multiple policies of present administration to address the interwoven crisis.

He pointed out that Tinubu has the qualities and capabilities to lead the journey, saying “he will not learn on the job.”

In his welcome address, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, Tinubu is able to combined great political acumen that understands every jurisdiction.

While citing example of Tinubu’s landmark achievements as a Governor, Sanwo-Olu stated that the annual economic summit in the State was birthed to transform the economy of Lagos.

He added, “He (Tinubu) is no stranger as to how you feel as business men; He will be able to bring back his private sector’s trajectory.”

Sanwo-Olu told the audience, “We are of the same coin, we are just on the other side of the coin.”

In his opening remarks, the Governor of Plateau State and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simeon Lalong noted that the town hall engagement was designed by the PCC for APC candidates to garner support and win the general elections.

He said Tinubu believes with the support of the private sector he would transform the nation economy, saying since 1999 when he was a Governor till date, his name has been at the centre stage.

He added, “I am sure this forum will enable him to enunciate his programmes and marketing Tinubu/Shettima agenda is not a hard task because Asiwaju is successful. He is eager to put our youth to work through creation of jobs.”

.Tinubu not a suspect, has no pending criminal case with Police – IGP

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday learnt that the police have no pending criminal matter with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, stated this to the court in an affidavit filed by his counsel, Wisdom Madaki.

Madaki filed the affidavit in response to a suit instituted by a civil rights group seeking an order of mandamus to compel the police to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for perjury and certificate forgery.

The IGP maintained that the police could not prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

The police explained that the two petitions it had against Tinubu were on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court in 2002 in a suit filed by the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

The affidavit averred that since the alleged perjury and certificate forgery had been resolved by the apex court, there was no need for the police to reopen the matter.

The IGP said that the police did not need any court order to make arrests and prosecute since it derived its powers from the constitution and statutes.

He prayed the court to dismiss the suit brought against him and the Nigeria Police Force for want of merit and jurisdiction.

He also told the court that the plaintiff would not be prejudiced if the suit was dismissed.

Counsel to the group, Eme Ekpu, however, told Justice Inyang Ekwo that the counter affidavit of the police had just been served on him.

Ekpu prayed the court to give him some time to peruse it and reply to it formally.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo granted the request and fixed Jan. 19, 2023 for hearing of the suit.

The Incorporated Trustees of the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy had dragged the IGP to court.

The suit was predicated on the alleged refusal of the police to prosecute the presidential candidate of the APC over allegations bothering on forgery.

The suit dated and filed on July 4 on behalf of the group in Abuja by Mike Nwankwo has the Nigerian Police Force and the IGP as 1st and 2nd respondents.

The group said that the legal action against the police was necessitated by the IGP’s refusal to take action on its petitions against Tinubu.

The petition they said was over an offence it claimed Tinubu committed and was indicted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999.

The applicant maintained that by Sections 214 and 215 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 4 of the Nigerian Police Act, 2020, the Police have the statutory responsibility to uphold it.

The applicant said this responsibility was to prevent, detect and investigate criminal allegations whether brought to its notice by individuals, persons, corporate bodies or institutions.

The applicant in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1058/2022, is asking the court for an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to comply with Sections 31 and 32 of the Police Act and Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

This, according to the applicant, is with regards to the alleged crime of forgery committed by the APC presidential candidate.