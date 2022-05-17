2023: Tallen withdraw form Senatorial race

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has reiterated her reselution to continue to Serve Nigerian Women in the capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, as she withdraw from running for the senatorial seat in the 2023 election.

The Minister who decided to voluntarily step down from the Senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of Women and other well meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for Women, said she is also conscious of the opportunities and achievements yet to be harnessed for Nigerian Women under this administration.

In the words of the minister:”Women groups and other stakeholders had thought it wise to purchase an expression of interest form under the APC for me to participate in the forthcoming elections. I would like to thank and assure all my supporters that while their intention was well conceived, my current work in superintending the numerous projects for Mr President as Women affairs Minister require my undivided attention”

“Additionaly, whilst their quest is a good move in support of the clamour for more Women in elective and appointive positions, and considered to be critical in addressing the Gender question, I am compelled to focus on the foundations we have laid towards the advancement and realisation of gender equality in leadership positions in the country”

“Our nation has a long standing commitment in overcoming the challenges that inhibit Women from bringing about positive changes and the requisite impacts when given a place at the table of decision making. My appointment as the Minister of Women Affairs is indicative of this progress and I cannot lose sight of this opportunity”

Dr. Tall reaffirmed her desire to see a better picture with Nigeria taking its rightful place as the true giant of Africa, and with that, have taken an informed perspective to support more Women across all political spheres at this time,

with women’s participation at the lowest ebb with just 6.7% at the Parliament”

“Our quest for gender equality and broadening access to enable Women to participate meaningfully in Nation building, is at the heart of my desire to unlock the potentials of women to bring about positive change in the history of Nigeria. The instruments with which we aim to bring about these changes may be new but the values upon which our success rests is most critical, if appreciable, progress is to be made in fulfilling our well conceived gender agenda”

” mindful that the Constitution of APC stipulates in Article 31 (1) (iii) (October 2014 As Amended), that: “Any Party Office holder interested in contesting for an elective office (whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of nomination or party primary for the office he or she is seeking to contest aspiring to any office must have resigned his/her appointment days”. It will therefore be a breach to resign office at this time since this was not done ahead of the stipulated timeline’ she said.