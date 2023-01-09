2023: Shun Evil Predictions Ahead Of General Elections – Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the 2023 elections would be peaceful as it would bar the prediction of the enemies from coming to fruition.

The Governor stated this at the 23rd annual Thanksgiving Service organined by the State first family in conjunction with the ministry of Home Affairs at TBS, Lagos.

Dignitaries at the event included, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Chief Judge of the State, Kazeem Alogba among other state officials.

This year was with the theme, ‘Praising the Name of God,’ where hundreds of participants attended the programme.

The 2033 event was however historic as the First Lady, Mrs Joke Sanwo-Olu marked her birthday. Also, the event was held outside the State House in Alausa.

The popular juju music maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obbey was on hand to celebrate First Lady’s birthday with melodiuos song.

In his remark, Sanwo-Olu said, “It has been a wonderful event in the presence of the most High God. The One who has set us out for 2023 that you and I continue to rejoice.

“As you can see we are very grateful for everything for the grace to witness 2023. We give Him all the glory fir the gratitude He deserves. Today is a special occasion to rond us of God’s faithfulness.”

While appreciating his predecessors in office which include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambose, the Govenor thanked Tinubu for initiating the idea of the Thanksgiving in 2000.

He added, “This year’s thanksgiving is also significant as it is an election year . It is a transition that will bar the evil prediction of our enemies.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi said, “To the glory of God for the great things He has done. Indeed , there is every reason to give praises to Almighty God to all what He has done for us in Lagos.

“We thank God for the security and peace which has made Lagos a haven for businesses to thrive. God has put everything in place on the THEMES agenda of Mr Governor. The transformations are noticeable.”

While expressing joy ovwr the large turn out for the event, the Commissioner said , “I impore you all to be law abiding and carry out your civic responsibility and ensure to be humane to everyone.”