2023: S/East PDP leaders, Gov’s endorse Anyim’s presidential bid.

.Southeast PDP leaders urge party to zone Presidency to the South

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki

Eminent Political Leaders of the South-East geo-political zone of the country comprising the Leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governors of Enugu and Abia States on Thursday endorsed the former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, to contest the presidential position of the country during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The symbolic event held at Enugu was the climax of the Briefing and Consultative session hosted by the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation for south-east Leaders and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials.

The political leaders that cuts across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states respectively said their resolve to endorse Anyim was sequel to “due cognizance of his precious record of distinguished and unblemished service as President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

The South-East Zonal PDP Leaders said in all the previous positions held by Anyim , he has distinguished himself as a detribalized Statesman,Consensus Builder, and a true Nationalist.

In a ten-point resolution issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by the Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Abia State Theodore Orji, and Chief Duru-Iheoma, SAN, former chairman of PDP in Imo State, the Southeast PDP stakeholders reiterated that the people of the zone “have earned the right to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 on account of their eminent qualifications and overwhelming contributions to the development of the country .

According to the communique, “the choice of a South -East citizen as presidential candidate of the party in 2023 will guarantee to every Nigerian a sense of equity, justice and inclusion in the management of the affairs of the nation”

It opines, “On account of the foregoing, we congratulate Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, for the patriotism of his decision to offer himself for National Service by aspiring to contest the 2023 Presidential race.

“We take due cognizance of his precious record of his distinguished and unblemished service as President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. In these positions, he distinguished himself as a detribalized statesman, consensus builder and true nationalist”

“We, therefore, unanimously endorse his aspiration with all conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all citizens.

“In furtherance of the foregoing, we hereby oblige Senator Anyim Pius Anyim his request that we all join him to persuade and reassure every part of the country to do justice to the South East and thereby promote equity and justice as core values of our nation.

“In assuring Senator Anyim of our support for his aspiration, we wish to also extend the same hand of support and solidarity to all qualified and deserving sons and daughters of our zone with similar aspiration to reach out to us as Senator Anyim has done.

“It is our solemn appeal to all the peoples of the South East zone to remain steadfast in the hope that we can all join hands in solidarity with all other parts of the federation to build a prosperous nation founded on democracy, equity and inclusion to the benefit of this great nation.”

Earlier in an address, Senator Anyim posited that he is stepping out with a sense of humility, as a Nigerian with patriotic zeal, considerable knowledge of Nigeria – its diversities and current challenges; and so properly equipped with clarity of the needed solutions.

“Let me elaborate; as a young officer, at the then Directorate of Social Mobilization, I understood the need for value orientation as a tool for instilling patriotism”

“I was also schooled to appreciate the value of social justice, equity and fairness as building blocks for social harmony and inclusion”

“As a young politician I imbibed the founding vision of the PDP as a grassroot movement that would provide leadership that will respect the rule of law, ensure that power belongs to the people and deliver national cohesion and inclusiveness through good governance”

“I have been privileged to understand our national problems and appreciate their enormity and peculiarities in the last 21 years from my vantage positions in both the legislative and the executive arms of government”

“Therefore, I have a clear view of the task ahead as well as the solutions needed to advance the cause of our country ”

Anyim emphasized that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been reinvigorated to clinch the presidential seat of the country come 2023.

“For us in the PDP, the successful holding of our National Convention and the election of members of the National Working Committee would usher in a stronger and virile party”

The Presidential aspirant reiterated his commitment in the Rule of Law and offered to provide Leadership that will uphold democratic tenets, ensure that Power Rotation as a tool for instilling patriotism.

” Therefore,I have a clear view of the task ahead, based on my track records as President of the Senate and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation ”

“It is therefore with a sense of humility, that I step out as a Nigerian who belongs to the people and would deliver National cohesion.

” Let me therefore at this point join all well meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties that the mood of the nation favours the rotation of the presidency, South-East stakeholders have repeatedly made the case for zoning the Presidency to the South East, for equity and fairness”

“We seek a more united nation, we desire inclusiveness that will guarantee peace and prosperity for every Nigerian .

The occasion was witnessed by serving and former Senators and National Assembly members from south-east zone ,former Ministers, members of various States Houses of Assembly, members of the PDP Zonal Working Committees , stakeholders and Leaders of Thought from the South-East geo-political zone of the country among others.

