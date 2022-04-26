2023: Reject failed  leaders– Group urges voters

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Nigerian Electorates have been Urged to use their votes wisely by rejecting failed past and present political leaders in this 2023 general elections

A political pressure Group under the name ” Good Governance for the masses International” gave the advise in Owerri, Imo State Capital, Monday

According to the group, ” eligible voters should reject past and present leaders angling for elective positions but who are, in one way or the other responsible for the nation’s socio-economic political quagmire.”

The Group is insistent that ” those who failed to reposition the nation’s wobbling economy with the mandate given to them, tackle insurgency and rescue the masses from poverty, hunger and unemployment have no business to seek the mandate of the very people they impoverished for the second time.”

Mr Clem’s Onyeali – President of the Group gave the advise while speaking to newsmen in Owerri

He insisted that all Presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should drop their ambitions because of the present state of the Nation:s economy and security situation in the Country which the ruling APC was responsible for

According to him, ” these presidential Aspirants could not offer wise advice to the President on the mechanism to salvage the nation from banditry, killings and kidnappings going on across the country as well as on the best economic policy to strengthen the nation’s ailing economy”

“Almost all of them have failed the nation and so what is the Vice President coming out to do in 2023?”. If you have your own security who are protecting you every time but the very people you are ruling are being killed like flies daily, then who are you ruling?.

Onyeali argued that negotiating with bandits and paying ransom to them to secure the release of their victims was an indirect way to legitimize their nefarious activities and also encourage them to ride on.

The Group President who backed the clamour for Southern Presidency in 2023 hailed former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and the Minister of Transport – Rotimi Amaechi as the most qualified among the legion of aspirants warming up to succeed President Muhammad Buhari.

The duo he noted have the capacity to move the nation forward and that apart from their rabid hatred for corruption, they have the necessary ingenuity to revive the nation’s sinking economy.

Onyeali who castigated the All Progressive Congress (APC) for its imposition of N100m and N50m collection of expression of interest/nomination forms for its Presidential and Governorship aspirants queried the wisdom behind the measure when the youths who are the leader of tomorrow with political ambitions but who lack the financial muscle to meet such a requirement could participate in such elective offices.

“Nigerians are angry with the Federal Government because of its failure to meet their expectations and if APC insists on this nomination fee, it would definitely fail because Nigerians will be there to defend their votes this time round. The 2023 election will be a very big eye opener to all Nigerians because the voters are already in pains and will be there to protect their votes”.