2023: PRP Not In Alliance With Any Political Party 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The National Leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party has debunked the rumour that it is in alliance with any political party ahead of the 2023 General elections.

A statement signed by the Acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, revealed that they have not formed an alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC) as claimed by the party.

He described the publication as a “ridiculous sham” and urged party faithfuls and the general public to disregard the “falsehood”.

Ishaq said the PRP which is known for its strong ideologies will continue to uphold them, adding that its Presidential candidate, Kola Abiola and Haro Zego are very much in the race to win.

He said, “The attention of the National Leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has been drawn to a pernicious publication by the African Action Congress (AAC) via its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, that the PRP has entered into an alliance with the AAC.

“The said publication is nothing but a ridiculous sham and unsophisticated falsehood as there was no time the PRP or its Candidate entered into alliance with any political party or candidate.

“Thus, we urge the public to disregard this falsehood as our Presidential Candidate, Kola Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego are still in the race to win.

“Our preliminary findings however revealed that the AAC and its presidential candidate have fallen for a cheap fraud in the hands of some faceless scammers who have never been members of the PRP at any level.

“We therefore advise the AAC and its presidential candidate to, going forward, do background checks before establishing talks with any element as doing so will save them from further falling for frauds and embarrassment.

“PRP, as the oldest surviving political party in Nigeria, is known for strong ideologies and principles and will continue holding on to them without compromise.” the statement read