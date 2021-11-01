2023 Presidential Poll: Ondo PDP Chieftain sues for unity

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria, a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Engr.Ademulegun Adewale, has urged members of the party to embrace peace and cohesion.

This, he said, could only facilitate the take-over of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The leading aspirant in Ondo South Senatorial election, who spoke with reporters, stressed the need to cure the malignant virus of division and disharmony bedeviling the party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Ademulegun said the party’s National Convention has come and gone, but, members should see into the future and prepare to rescue the nation from the present doldrums ahead of 2023.

He said, the Party’s achievements since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999 should be the indices to measure leadership performance between the ruling APC and the major opposition PDP.

The PDP aspirant said, the major opposition party remains the only one that understands the plight of the people of Ondo State.

According to him, the development of Ondo South Senatorial District was last witnessed during Agagu regime.

He gave the assurance of winning the party’s senatorial ticket and defeat the APC at the general election.

Ademulegun also promised to influence the development of Ondo South at the National Assembly and ensure the abandoned projects are revisited through a legislative process.

He also promised to ensure the restoration and stability of electricity in major towns in Ondo South Senatorial District.

For a better society