2023 presidency turned to a huge joke – Adeyanju, Ebuka

The declaration to run for the 2023 presidency by top shots in Nigeria has stirred reactions online.

Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based socio-political activist, said the 2023 election has turned into a huge joke as everyone wants to run for presidency.

This is coming after Amaechi declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Criticising those in third force, Adeyanju said he will not take any of them seriously until he sees their work at the grassroots level.

His tweet read, “Almost everyone now wants to run for president in Nigeria. They have turned the whole thing into a huge joke.

“Until I see real ongoing non-stop work at the grassroot, not taking any of such people seriously. The people making noise on social media about 3rd force are generally not serious. They are just interested in popularity contests. If I wanted to, I will also contest for president.”

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the other hand wrote “ Who isn’t running for president?

Currently, six PDP topshots have declared to run for 2023 presidency. They are Atiku (ex-VP); Anyim Pius Anyim (ex-Senate President); Saraki (former Kwara Governor); Tambuwal (ex-House of Representatives Speaker); Mohammed (former FCT Minister) and Peter Obi.

While in the APC, Rotimi Amaechi, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello , Asiwaju Tinubu have declared intention to succeed Buhari in 2023.

For a better society