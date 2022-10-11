2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze, Afenifere/Middle-Belt Forum, renew support for Peter Obi

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”, has thrown its weight behind the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party (LP) Candidate Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 general election, describing it as a National Movement.

This was as the Organization raised alarm over alleged possible pseudo ‘endorsement’ being championed by one of the governors of the South-East zone, for a certain presidential candidate, in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Organization Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated this in a Press Release made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the Statement, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, advises the Governor against using monetary inducements and fake appointments “to lure a section of Ohanaeze chieftains, to endorse a certain Presidential Candidate”

“Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party remains the popular choice of Nigerians”

‘ No amount of persuasion and inducement will reverse the position of Ndigbo in 2023″

The Statement opined, ‘ Igbo’s position for 2023 is in line with Afenifere and Middle-Belt Forum, that Mr. Peter Obi is Nigeria’s trend and movement for taking back Nigeria by Nigerians, in 2023.”

“This clarification has become necessary for posterity sake, Ohanaeze enjoins other ethnic groups like Afenifere, Middle-Belt Forum and PANDEF to insist that Rotational Presidency between North and South be maintained for equity and fair play, and that fa Southern President should succeed President Buhari in 2023″

“We applaud the respected leadership of Afenifere and Middle-Belt Forum for the adoption of Mr. Peter Obi, as the best among other Presidential candidates based on age, fairness, competence, and track records of accomplishment in governance”

“This is the height of Nationalism and Patriotism by the leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum.

It added “Nigeria has departed from the era of the Yoruba Presidency, Fulani Presidency, Igbo Presidency, or the Ijaw Presidency sectionalism, ethnicity has been defeated as it remains the cause of corrupt governments.”