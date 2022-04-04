2023 Presidency: NGO urged ethnic-nationalities to back Igbo’s presidential ambition…says its a panacea for national integration

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named ‘Prayer Network For Good Governance’ has made a passionate appeal to ethnic-nationalities in the country, to back Igbo’s aspiration to clinch the presidency of the country during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The National Cordinator of the Organization Apostle Chukwuma Albert Ehugbo Igbo, made the appeal in Abakaliki at the weekend on the occasion of the official inauguration of Ebonyi State Executive of the Organization.

Apostle Ehugbo Igbo said that the NGO was a non-partisan organization that derives its inspiration from God with the objective to making inputs and lending voices to Good Governance.

“the NGO is interested in good Governance, we are not interested in any political party, we fund our activities ,our goal is the entrenchment of equity, justice and FairPlay in the political equation of the country”

According to him, “the membership of the Organization is open to all stakeholders that will fill in the vacuum where Ndi-Igbo were lagging behind in National issues”

“Various Groups canvassing Igbos interest were not understanding themselves, they are not on the same page in matters of interest to south-east”

He opined ,”Our interest is what we would proffer as solutions to make the country move forward, we canvass for massive registration in voters exercise, people must obtain voters card”

Earlier in an address ,the Ebonyi State Cordinator of the Organization Comrade Greg Esheya, commended the Leadership of the Non-Governmental Organization for the successful inauguration of the State Executive assuring that they will live up to expectations.

“Our NGO believes that with collective efforts Nigeria will be re-build ,our target is to make our inputs in finding solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting the country”

“We shall look at Social and Political situation in the country, Igbos are not where there are supposed to be in the country, nobody speaks for them not minding that we have National Assembly members ,we are not united in pursuing our course, we have divisions among them”

Comrade Esheya advised the Igbos to be conscious of the times and organize themselves before reaching out to other Groups in the country stating whatever we do, we must reflect on where we are coming from ”

“we must talk with one voice to end this marginalization confronting the region, we must adopt Home -Approach to improve economically ,Igbos must invest at home thereby create employment for the teeming youths”

“Igbos must encourage investment in the Region, discourage outside investment, our cultural values are being eroded , insecurity is striving today because we have abandoned our moral values”

Speaking against the backdrop of the forthcoming 2023 general election, the NGO State Cordinator restated that since after the civil war, the Igbos have continued to play second fiddle in the political development of the country .

“This time around for equity sake and Justice ,Igbos should be given. a chance, they can re-invent the country, other ethnic-nationalities should give us a chance ”

On the principle of Rotational Presidency canvassed by political parties ,Comrade Esheya enjoined Political Parties to enforce the rotational power arrangement in their constitution .

He urged media practitioners to strive and set agenda for the good governance of the country insisting that the media must play its constitutional role of informing and educating the citizenry with particular to agenda setting responsibilities..