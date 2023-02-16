2023 Polls: Osun APC demands removal of CP, alleges partisanship

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has passed a vote of no confidence on the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Patrick Kehinde Longe, accusing him of partisanship.

This is even as the party leadership called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman to immediately transfer Longe as a matter of duty and public importance as part of efforts to avert the civil unrest perpetrating in connivance with the members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the Acting Chairman of Osun APC, Tajudeen Lawal, who decried the pockets of political atrocities allegedly perpetrated by PDP thugs since the emergence of the Ademola Adeleke led government in the state, said it was bizarre that the police had connived with members of the ruling party to make life unbearable for members of the opposition.

Lawal who reeled out some of the political attacks carried out by PDP hoodlums against members of his party in the last few months said it is apposite to effect the removal of the Police Commissioner who had openly and clearly shown partisanship in his official conduct since his deployment to Osun.

According to him, the leaders and members of our party have not known peace for a day since the tribunal judgment that sacked the embattled Governor Ademola Adeleke from office and also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from him and give same to the winner of the election, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

Lawal questioned why Adeleke and PDP led government wouldn’t have raised any alarm as regards the killing and maiming.

“To state that this is a more trying period in the political history of our state cannot be farfetched as what our members are experiencing from the PDP goons can better be imagined than experienced.

“As I speak, almost all the members of our party, the APC, in the Atakumosa-East Local Government Council Area of the state, have been run out of the towns and villages in the local government by daredevil and notorious PDP thugs who were acting the scripts of one Sanya Omirin, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa-South Federal Constituency.

“The property of scores of the APC members in the Atakumosa-East Local Government Council Area have been wilfully destroyed by the PDP thugs as a ploy to prevent our members and supporters from taking part in the forthcoming general elections. Some of our members are now hibernating and squatting in Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Osogbo and other towns to evade political attacks.

“The most pathetic and annoying development is that some of the PDP leaders have formed a habit of inciting PDP members and thugs against our people at different political fora, flaunting the support of the police in carrying out their anti-social, undemocratic, wicked and primitive activities against perceived or real political opponents,” he said.

Lawal further disclosed that Adeleke and the PDP leadership in the state had concluded a coordinated arrangement to use the police to embark on the arrest of some of the leaders of his party to disenfranchise them and create fears in their minds and that of their followers ahead of the presidential and other remaining elections in the state.

“We shall not desist from our fervent belief in the rules of law which is the pedestal of our party no matter the level of provocation from any quarters.

“We are imploring the members of our party across the state to continue their lawful campaign for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates and subsequently vote for them in the forthcoming general elections without further delay,” he added.

Responding to the allegation, the Osun Command Police PRO, Yemisi Opalola said the state Police is not biased in any form.

“We are not biased at all, we were not trained to protect one life against the other. We were trained to protect lives and properties without Political affiliation or political party. We are not politicians.

“We are mindful of what we do. We have been taking action on every report given to us regardless of the party involved,” Opalola stated.

