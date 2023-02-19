2023 Poll: Tinubu’ll get massive votes, restore Nigerians’ hope –Osun PCC Directorate

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun, says the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get massive votes in the February 25, 2023 poll.

The Osun PCC averred that Tinubu was set to restore hope to Nigerians and bring the country back to the path of glory and honour.

The Chairman of the Directorate, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, stated these while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the Osun Chapter of Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN), on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said that Tinubu had demonstrated the necessary capacity to be elected President of the country.

He said from engagement meetings with different groups in the state, it had become very clear that Tinubu has clear edge over other candidates at the poll.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu as a governor of Lagos State, employed strategies that improved service delivery and efficiency in the administration of public funds, and urged Nigerians to vote for him for the country to witness real transformation.

He said, “At this critical period in the life of the country, the only person that could bring Nigeria back to the path of glory is Tinubu. It is in the interest of all Nigerians that Tinubu should be elected president due to his track-record in public and private sectors

“He has the experience to tackle the challenges confronting the country and restore hope back to Nigerians. So we urge Nigerians to come out en mass on February 25 to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the interest of better Nigeria.

“With the door-to-door campaign embarked on by the directorate, APC in the state will deliver massive votes for Tinubu.”

Oyintiloye then commended members of the association for the honour and promised to continue to support them.

In his remarks, Rasaki Ejalonibu, the President of the association said the award was given to Oyintiloye because of his contribution to the development of the group.

Ejalonibu promised that members of the association would vote massively for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the general elections.

He said despite the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel, members of the party were determined to vote for Tinubu.

“With or without the new naira notes, we are determined to vote Tinubu. He is our man and we will ensure his victory”, he said.

