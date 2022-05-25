2023: Peter Obi officially dumps PDP, pulls from PDP Presidential Primaries

Peter Obi has officially dumped the PDP, pulls from PDP Presidential Primaries. Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra and a presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his departure from the party.

