2023: Peter Obi officially dumps PDP, pulls from PDP Presidential Primaries

By Peter
Peter Obi has officially dumped the PDP, pulls from PDP Presidential Primaries. Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra and a presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his departure from the party.

Peter Obi, a People’s Democratic Party aspirant, has formally dropped out of the party. Obi notified his PDP Agulu ward II Chairman of his official withdrawal from the People’s Democratic Party in a letter sent to him (PDP). His new political party affiliation has yet to be revealed.

In a letter written to his PDP Agulu ward II chairman, Obi informed his ward Chairman of his official exit from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At this moment, his new political party move is yet to be disclosed.

Details later…

 

